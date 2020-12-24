Cork Nativity: 'Cúan Michael Lynch was born the day after we filmed'

Tidings of joy for the Cork Mum starring in the Cork Nativity.
Naomi Lynch with baby Cúan Michael.

Thu, 24 Dec, 2020 - 08:54

Naomi Lynch, a young expectant Cork mother, who features in RTÉ's short film, The Cork Nativity, on RTÉ One at 8pm tonight (repeated at 9.55am on Christmas Day), has shared her own "glad tidings of great joy."

Her son, Cuán, was born almost immediately after filming, and both mother and baby are doing really well.

Naomi, who shared photos of the baby beside her thrilled husband, Peter, and Cuan's big brother, Oisín, commented, "Cúan Michael Lynch was born the day after we filmed, at 8.38pm - 7lb 14oz of perfection! His older brother Oisín is obsessed with him!"

Naomi was among a diverse cast of people from the Rebel County, who gave new life and voice to the 2000 year old Gospel Nativity story, telling it line by line in their own contemporary context. The short film, which also features Late Late Toy Show star, Adam King, Cork Penny Dinners hero, Caitriona Twomey, young Rebel Wheelers wheelchair basketball star TJ Lotty and a host of other Cork characters, has already attracted over 40,000 views on the RTÉ YouTube channel and Twitter platforms, even before airing on TV. Everyone seems to love its simple, authentic message of hope, especially in these difficult times.

Despite being visibly very close to delivering her baby in Cork University Maternity Hospital, Naomi Lynch gamely agreed to pull on a dressing gown and deliver a line from the original Nativity story, as she awaited the arrival of her own son: "You will find the baby wrapped in swaddling cloths and lying in a manger."

