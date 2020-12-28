'I didn't set out to do this': Cork man on his humanitarian work with GOAL

I never set out to work in the humanitarian aid sector and trained as a civil engineer, graduating from UCC in 1993. I worked for 12 years on the design and construction of large water infrastructure projects in Ireland. But I was drawn to GOAL’s work, inspired by its mission and can do, attitude. In particular how it responded to major crisis.

I took a sabbatical from work to get involved in GOAL’s response to Hurricane Mitch in Central America, followed by the Asian Tsunami response in December 2004, where I was able to use my skills as a civil engineer. I returned to Ireland to continue my career as a consulting engineer, but when the earthquake struck Haiti in 2010 I joined GOAL’s Latin America and Caribbean team, and have stayed with the agency ever since, currently in the position of Latin America Regional Director for GOAL.

I live in Honduras with my wife and three children. Currently, the GOAL team here is carrying out large scale responses to Hurricanes ETA and IOTA in Central America and also responding to the Venezuela Migrant crisis from our newly established operations in Colombia.

In 2020 GOAL and its 2,500 staff across our countries reached over eight million vulnerable people with health, nutrition, livelihood, and emergency response support. One of our biggest programmes is in Syria where this year we supported more than one million people providing food and water to families displaced due to the ongoing conflict. GOAL’s focus is ensuring people have enough food and access to basic healthcare and strengthening employment opportunities for small scale farmers, fishing communities and micro-businesses in the informal sector. But GOAL also responds to the needs of vulnerable populations when disaster strikes, including helping communities cope with the impact of the COVID 19 Pandemic.

It has been a devastating year for fundraising at GOAL and across the wider sector. We rely on generous donations from the public to support our life-saving work, and so this unfortunately directly impacts the communities we work with. Restrictions on gatherings have meant that many of our fundraising events were cancelled or postponed being cancelled. For example, our annual GOAL Ball, held every September, did not go ahead. And our biggest public annual fundraiser, the GOAL Mile, is going virtual this year, rather than being held at around 170 locations around Ireland.

But Irish people have always been very generous when it comes to supporting those in need and we are delighted that there has been a positive reaction to our virtual GOAL Mile.

Thousands of people have registered to date to do a ‘virtual mile’ at a time and place of their choosing over Christmas and in a safe social bubble. And what has been really encouraging is the number of registrations from abroad from Irish people who cannot travel home due to COVID-19.

COVID-19 has also brought huge challenges to GOAL in supporting those in need in the 14 countries we operate in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. But we have strong experience in responding to infectious disease outbreaks, something we demonstrated when we led out on the Ebola Crisis in West Africa in 2014. During that crisis, GOAL developed the Community-Led Action approach to dealing with disease outbreak, putting communities at the centre of the response. We have successfully adapted this approach to respond to the COVID 19 Pandemic in all our countries of operation, and since March GOAL has reached more than 17 million people with our response.

GOALs internal emergency response team raised the alert to the potential threat from COVID-19 in January 2020 and a COVID-19 Task Force was established. I lead the Programme Response Design workstream, which looked ahead to planning GOALs response. GOAL is agile and we adapted our ways of working to ensure continuity of essential lifesaving aid as well as supporting national COVID-19 response efforts.

Thankfully, GOAL was able to very successfully adapt its programming to respond to the crisis. However, the impact has been massive, not just on public health. COVID-19 has devastated livelihoods and the World Health Organisation has warned of a “hunger pandemic” as a result.

One touching story from our work this year was of three infant triplets born in one of the GOAL-supported refugee camps at the start of COVID-19 in Gambella, in Western Ethiopia. The triplet’s mother was from South Sudan and she had to flee war to reach safety. Two of the three triplets were seriously malnourished and were put on GOAL’s infant nutrition programme. As a result, they survived and are now thriving. It is these stories of hope that keep me going.

I am driven by increasing GOAL’s capacity to respond to the needs of vulnerable families. That is what motivates me.