Picture perfect day for Christina and Colin

Christina, from Killorglin, Co Kerry, and Colin, from nearby Beaufort, exchanged vows in the Prince of Peace Church in Fossa.

By their side was Breda Scully, maid of honour, Emma O’Sullivan, bridesmaid, Aimee Scully and Caragh Scully, flower girls, Patrick Moriarty, best man, and Mark Breen, groomsman.

The couple’s son Conor Moriarty was delighted to take on the role of pageboy. “He wasn’t able to be ring-bearer for us as he was not yet walking,” said Christina. “But he looked handsome and was very well behaved through the day, taking it all in.”

Christina and Colin dote on young Conor on their big day.

The bride’s cousin Father Padraig O’Donovan celebrated the Mass, with church music by Paud O’Donoghue. The couple knew each other for many years before they became an item. “We lived close to each other and shared the same circle of friends,” said Christina.

Colin popped the question in November 2018. “He proposed to me completely unexpectedly for my birthday. We were away for the night in the Park Hotel, Kenmare — I was celebrating the big 4-0,” said Christina.

“We went off to New York after, so it was some celebration.”

Photographer Breda Daly captured their wedding day on camera Stephen O’Donoghue was the videographer. The newlyweds were chauffeured in style by Tom Horan in a Bentley and while in the Gap of Dunloe travelled by horse and trap. “Mickey Mouse was the name of the horse, provided by Colin’s sister, Siobhan Moriarty, and Derry Tangney, her partner!” said the bride.

Then it was on to the reception venue, the five-star Muckross Park Hotel. “We had 40 guests at the reception — due to Covid our numbers were restricted so we opted for a family wedding,” said the bride. “We had a few extra in the church and those who couldn’t travel from near and far were able to view it on livestream.”

Christina looked chic in a Justin Alexander wedding dress and the bridal hairstyling was by Marion’s Hair Salon, Milltown, with makeup by Cliodhna Foley.

The gents were dapper in suits by Formally Yours, Killarney. The couple had had to postpone their wedding from April 2020 due to the pandemic. “We want to thank all our family and friends for making such an effort to ensure our day such a memorable one,” said Christina. “It all went off superbly.”

The flowers were by Shades of Bloom, Killorglin, with props by Tie The Knot Weddings, Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick. The wedding cake by Selina’s Cakes for all Occasions, Killorglin, and Kingdom DJ provided the entertainment during the evening.

Christina, a nurse who works with out-of-hours GP service South Doc, and Colin, who works in construction with Ml Lynch Civil Engineering, live in Lissivane West, Milltown, Co Kerry, and have put their honeymoon on hold for now due to Covid-19.