The broadcaster joked: "Shall we just put it in brackets that everyone’s sad it’s my last show?"
‘End of an era’ as Graham Norton presents final Radio 2 show

Graham Norton arrives at Wogan House in London to broadcast his final BBC Radio 2 programme after 10 years. Picture: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Sat, 19 Dec, 2020 - 12:21
Tom Pilgrim, PA

Graham Norton joked he planned to leave Radio 2 in a taxi rather than “a hearse” as he presented his final show after 10 years at the station.

The chat show host dubbed it “the end of an era” as his last Saturday programme got under way.

Norton kicked off the show with Diana Ross’s Chain Reaction before reading messages from listeners who said they were sad to see him go and would miss him.

The broadcaster joked: “Shall we just put it in brackets that everyone’s sad it’s my last show?

“Just bear in mind, as you’re doing your sadness, when I leave here today I’m leaving in a taxi not a hearse. We’re OK.

“I’ll still be in the world. I just won’t be here. That’s all.”

Norton, 57, joined Radio 2 in 2010 to host the 10am to 1pm slot on Saturdays, taking over from Jonathan Ross.

Strictly Come Dancing co-host Claudia Winkleman is set to replace Norton on the Saturday morning show.

She will take over the slot, which broadcasts from Wogan House in London, from February.

Norton is joining Virgin Radio as a weekend host next year, following in the footsteps of ex-Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans.

