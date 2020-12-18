Kerry Katona tests positive for Covid-19

Kerry Katona revealed online today that she had tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: Dave J Hogan, Getty Images.

Fri, 18 Dec, 2020 - 13:23
Kerry Katona has revealed that she has tested positive for Covid-19. In a tweet earlier today, the Atomic Kitten singer and reality TV star said she is “absolutely heartbroken,” by the diagnosis, which comes just one week before Christmas.

The mother of five wrote that she had “Never felt so poorly in my life,” on Instagram and Twitter, after earlier saying that she had been feeling poorly and was praying she had the flu while awaiting a test result for Covid.

She confirmed the positive coronavirus diagnosis online and said that she and fiancé Ryan Mahoney are quarantining in their bedroom. “My poor children. I honestly don't know what to do,” she wrote online. 

She didn’t say whether or not her children that live with her, Dylan-Jorge (six), Maxwell (12), Heidi (13), and Lily-Sue (17), have been tested.

Katona shares her eldest daughters, Lily-Sue and Molly (19), with ex-husband and former Westlife star Brian McFadden. Molly is a student in Dublin but spent part of the year's earlier lockdown with her mother in Britain. 

Katona wrote in a column in November that Molly would be spending Christmas with McFadden’s family in Ireland due to travel restrictions, meaning the pair would be separated until the new year.

"I know she's finding the prospect of it really hard and so am I. That girl is my best friend and the thought of not being able to hug her until 2021 is hideous,” she said.

Fans have been sending love and prayers online after reading about Katona's Covid diagnosis and some are also sharing their own experiences in response.

“Kerry I know how you feel, I’ve had it since the end of October. It’s awful but you’ll get through it,” one Twitter user wrote.

Others haven’t been so kind, following the backlash the 40-year-old experienced in September when she revealed that her younger children had to miss the start of the school year to quarantine after a holiday the family took to Spain.

"For all of those who don't think Covid is real, think again...Sending love and light to all those effected,” she wrote on social media today.

