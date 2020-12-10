Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19

Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for Covid-19 but has reassured fans that she is "feeling fine".

The American TV host, 62, said in a statement on Twitter that she is following the appropriate guidelines and has notified the people she had been in recent contact with.

DeGeneres, who usually tapes her shows in advance, appeared in her regular slot on Wednesday, with Broadway star Leslie Odom Jr among her guests.

She wrote: "Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I'll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay safe and healthy."

Bryan Cranston appeared on the Ellen show a week ago and revealed that he is feeling lucky to have recovered from his infection with Covid-19 earlier in the year.

He also told her that he still has lingering effects.

The 64-year-old Breaking Bad star appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, December 3, where he revealed that even though he and his wife, Robin Dearden, have recovered after contracting the coronavirus back in March, he still can't fully experience tastes or smells the way he used to.

Ellen, who is married to Portia de Rossi, has historically been known for her bubbly on-screen persona and "be kind" mantra — often taking part in lavish giveaways or acts of charity.

The show has received 171 Daytime Emmy Award nominations and has won 61 Daytime Emmy Awards as of 2020.

Her last guest, who appeared in-person with her on Wednesday, was Hamilton musical actor Leslie Odom Jr.

.@LeslieOdomJr told me what it was like watching himself in #Hamilton for the first time. pic.twitter.com/rFWrAiVUWG — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 9, 2020