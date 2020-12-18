Missing family this Christmas? Our #HomeatHeart messages will warm your heart

Missing family this Christmas? Our #HomeatHeart messages will warm your heart
Fri, 18 Dec, 2020 - 10:02

As we head into Christmas week, it's important to fill up your emotional cup with stories of cheer and fun. That's where #HomeatHeart is happy to step in. 

From all over the world, messages have been winging their way into our inbox. Families who have not seen each other this year have reached out to let their loved-ones know that they are thinking of them this Christmas. 

This week, we have read cautions to parents not to buy a turkey that's too big, and cravings for a slice of spiced beef. There are messages from cousins to brand-new cousins, from grandparents to grandchildren, and from brothers to sisters. 

Make a cup of tea and indulge in this week's #HomeatHeart — it does the soul good. 

You can add your own message for the people you love, but may not see this Christmas, here.

