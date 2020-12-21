Pet Corner: Foods that shouldn't be given to pets at Christmas

With just a few days to Christmas, chances are our homes are full to the brim of festive treats, from turkey and ham to selection boxes and tins of sweets. It's been a difficult year so it's only understandable that we might treat ourselves to some extra supplies of nice things, but if you want to keep Christmas merry and carefree, make sure to keep these away from any four-legged friends who share your home. No one wants to cut their festivities short for a trip to the vet.

It's common knowledge at this stage that dogs and cats should be kept away from any kind of chocolate. It's toxic, with a small amount of chocolate likely to give a dog an upset stomach leading to vomiting or diarrhea, and a large amount having the potential to cause muscle tremors, seizures, an irregular heartbeat, internal bleeding or a heart attack. In short, keep those cardboard boxes out of your pet's reach in a high cupboard or similar.

Some common Christmas ingredients are also hazardous for pets. Grapes or raisins are highly toxic for dogs and they should be kept far away from your pet. Grape toxicity in dogs can cause serious kidney damage that can lead to acute kidney failure, which can be fatal. Raisins, in particular, are in many of our traditional Christmas foods, like Christmas cake or puddings so these festive foods shouldn't be shared with our pets.

Will your Christmas dinner include onions or garlic? You might be tempted to treat your dog to some Christmas Day leftovers but if these are on your plate then think again. The chemicals in onions can be toxic cats and dogs if ingested, with cats being more sensitive to the food than dogs. They can cause damage to your pet's red blood cells. Symptoms include vomiting and diarrhea, along with symptoms of anemia: breathlessness, lethargy, pale gums, rapid breathing and an elevated heart rate. It could be several days to a week before the anemia symptoms appear. Similarly, garlic has the same chemicals that cause toxicity in pets. As garlic is more concentrated than an onion, as little as one clove of garlic can lead to toxicity in cats and small dogs.

Other foods you may not realise are bad for your pet include macadamia nuts, coffee and caffeine. Avocados contain persin, which is highly toxic for pet rabbits. Many other foodstuffs can cause upset digestive systems without being toxic to pets such as dairy products, nuts and coconuts, salty and fatty foods, citrus, dough and uncooked meats and bones.

Maybe stick to pet-friendly food from your local pet shop for Christmas, and Santa Paws might leave a tummy-friendly treat in their stockings too.