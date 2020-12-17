Bryan Dobson confirms that Rudolph's sore hoof is better — but doesn't manage to get a comment

Santa Claus has officially been considered as an essential worker and will not need to restrict his movements next week, as confirmed by RTÉ newscaster Bryan Dobson.

Dobson presented the good news on a special edition of Barretstown’s live Christmas news bulletin earlier today.

“The Government has confirmed that Santa Claus will not need to restrict his movements as he is considered an essential worker and will move freely in Irish airspace this December,” Dobson announced.

“Santa's journey is considered essential travel but he has urged children not to stay up late to ensure social distancing is maintained.”

Dobson added that Santa’s work has been completed, despite tight deadlines and fears around Brexit restrictions.

“Sources from within the workshops have confirmed that the elves have in fact completed their toy-making and the toys have now been loaded onto Santa’s sleigh for delivery,” the presenter noted.

The special newscast also eased any fears surrounding the mystery of the missing naughty and nice list, which has been recovered just in time for Christmas after an intensive search mission around the North Pole.

“The missing list caused panic among the workshop elves who feared their toys would not be delivered to the correct children. However, the lists have been apparently found intact and in enough time for Christmas Eve,” Dobson said during the newscast.

The bulletin also confirmed the good health of Rudolph, Santa’s lead reindeer. The red-nosed reindeer had apparently suffered a swollen hoof during practice sleigh rides last week. However, word from the camp is that he is fully recovered, with some help from Mrs Claus, and is ready for next week’s deliveries.

“Rudolph himself was asked to comment but only munched some grass in response,” Dobson concluded.

Throughout 2020, Barretstown children’s charity has continued to support seriously ill children and their families through virtual live programmes such as today's festive news bulletin. The interactive experiences are broadcast live each week for families in need of some fun to enjoy.

“This Christmas will be particularly difficult for these families as they shield away from extended family and friends. Covid-19 has highlighted the need for virtual programming to serve Barretstown’s existing campers and new campers, who may have been unable to come to Barretstown due to the complexities of their medical needs,” the Kildare-based charity said.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the charity has had to cancel many of its key fundraising events. If you wish to learn more about donating to Barretstown, see www.barretstown.org.