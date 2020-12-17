Michael Flatley: it breaks my heart to see so many people living on the street

Michael Flatley has launched a campaign that will support those in homelessness this Christmas. He is urging everyone to put their best foot forward and has launched a special #FlatleysTapForTen challenge which aims to raise badly-needed funds for Depaul Ireland.

'FlatleysTapForTen' revolves around a person posting a 10-second dance video clip across social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram. Participants can flaunt their fancy footwork to their favourite music or simply their preferred dance floor routine. They can then nominate their friends, family, and followers to post a clip of their favourite dance skills. They can also make a donation to the charity initiative online through gofundme.com/f/flatleystapforten. All funds raised will go directly to the charity.

Michael Flatley: I am asking for the help of the community to help those in need

Depaul is an all-island charity that helps people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness — the situation has worsened dramatically for many people due to Covid-19.

Michael Flatley said: "Christmas is coming quickly and it’s getting cold outside. It breaks my heart to see so many people living on the street. Families, children, young and old. This virus has had a devastating effect on people’s lives and it has been worse for the homeless in Ireland and elsewhere. We must all pull together and try to help get families off the street for Christmas. I am asking for the help of the community to help those in need.”

#FlatleysTapForTen:



1.) Donate ten of your currency to https://t.co/DBOaNKoDEo to help the homeless



2.) Film yourself dancing (any kind of dance!) for ten seconds



3.) Share it on your social media and nominate/tag ten friends to do the same!



FAQ: https://t.co/v8hiOw0G2z pic.twitter.com/JrqBuj9ud6 — Michael Flatley (@MichaelFlatley) December 5, 2020

“While we are focusing on dance, clearly everyone is not able to dance, so we will welcome donations from wherever we can get them. If we manage to put a roof over one person’s head this Christmas, we will have achieved something special. Even the smallest donation will help.” David Carroll, CEO, Depaul Ireland said: “We are delighted to team up with Michael and be part of his TapForTen campaign to support those experiencing homelessness. Depaul has been at the forefront of the efforts to protect vulnerable individuals and families experiencing homelessness during Covid."

Depaul has supported more than 1,200 individuals during the Covid period and set up additional services to help protect the most vulnerable. The charity is currently providing support to 235 ‘shielding’ beds which are been used to protect the most medically vulnerable living within the homeless population. The charity says these efforts have saved lives during the pandemic.

Lord of the Dance, Michael Flatley is a noted charity campaigner. The Chicago-born dancer has hosted special Christmas parties for vulnerable children at his home in north Cork and, in 2003, received a special award from the Prince Rainier of Monaco for his support of various charities.