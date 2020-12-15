'Please stay safe and healthy.' Sharon Osbourne shares Covid-19 diagnosis

Sharon Osbourne revealed she has tested positive for Covid-19
Tue, 15 Dec, 2020 - 06:48
Keiran Southern, PA

The TV presenter and former X Factor judge, 68, said she was briefly in hospital with the virus.

Osbourne said she has been separated from rocker husband Ozzy Osbourne, 72, while she recovers. Ozzy has tested negative for the virus, Osbourne, a host on US chat show The Talk, said.

She tweeted: “I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalisation, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus.

“Everyone please stay safe and healthy.” The Talk is filmed in Los Angeles County, where the Osbournes reportedly live.

California is in the grip of a deadly wave of Covid-19 and much of the state is under a stay-at-home order.

Osbourne’s diagnosis comes days after Carrie Ann Inaba, her The Talk co-host, also announced she had tested positive.

Inaba, 52, said she is “resting and taking care of myself” following the diagnosis.

Other celebrities to publicly announce a Covid-19 diagnosis include Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, British actor Idris Elba and Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston.

Bryan Cranston reveals he is still feeling effects of coronavirus

