Rosanna Davison shares cute photo of newborn twins in matching elf onesies

Rosanna Davison has shared an insight into her first Christmas as a mum of three.

Last month, Rosanna’s twin boys, Hugo and Oscar, were born, making one-year-old Sophia a 'big sister'.

Rosanna has shared a sweet snap of herself holding her three-week-old baby boys in front of the family’s Christmas tree.

Both boys are wearing matching elf outfits, with Rosanna joking: “They’re probably gonna hate me for these when they’re teens.”

Rosanna Davison with Hugo and Oscar. Picture: Instagram

Rosanna and her husband Wes’s daughter, Sophia, was born via surrogate in February 2019. The couple appeared on the Late Late Show last February, with Rosanna sharing her experience of 14 miscarriages which led the couple to investigate surrogacy.

She announced her pregnancy with the twins — who were conceived naturally — during the summer.

"I was told that I would probably never be able to carry my own baby due to a suspected immune system dysfunction, which numerous different medical treatments failed to rectify. So for this to just happen naturally, and to have twins too by complete chance, is an absolute dream come true for us," she said at the time.

She said her doctor couldn't offer a medical explanation for the pregnancy and urged other people on the fertility journey to hold onto hope.

"We found out I was pregnant after the first month of lockdown when I was far more physically relaxed than I’ve been in years and enjoying the slow pace of family life at home, despite the anxiety and sadness in the outside world. So perhaps that time out from the stress of busy everyday life made all the difference.”