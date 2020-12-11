Fancy a cathartic cry? Check out our #HomeAtHeart messages this week

Fancy a cathartic cry? Check out our #HomeAtHeart messages this week
Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 12:40

We asked and you answered. In the middle of November we put out a call for readers to send in their messages to the loved ones they might not see this Christmas, and the response has been incredible. 

We have seen messages wing their way into our inbox from countries as far as Malaysia, as New Zealand, and closer to home right here in Cork. 

Grannies have written to Grandchildren and brothers have written to sisters. From missing packets of Tayto to lamenting the fact that for some there'll be no Spiced Beef this year, you have warmed the heart of the Irish Examiner. 

This week, we hear from a son who wants his Mam and Dad to know that they are quite simply the best parents a man could wish for, and a grandson who wants his grandparents to know that he loves them "to the North Pole and back again."

