'The festive traditions I'll miss this year'

If there’s one thing Christmas is good for it’s the big traditions. We all have ones we love that mark out the festive season.

It might start with an early December visit to Santa and move on to big nights out with friends, the work party, Christmas Eve in the city or a family day out to the panto.

This year it’s going to be a bit different and those traditions will have to be put on hold. We asked some well people what they’ll miss this year and will be looking forward to doing next year, when hopefully the world is back to normal.

The 2 Johnnies

Johnny Snacks:

"For years now, I've gone home to Roscrea, and met the same friends in the same pub every year on Christmas Eve, for as long as I can remember, since I started going out. That's something I'll miss, because we won't be able to all be together, because it's a good drinking town, but not a gastro-pub town, but it's like anything, we'll just adjust, like. Look at the pandemic, we were freaking out for a while, and then we were like, 'right, let's get on with it'. I think Christmas might take on more meaning - doing other stuff, spending more time with family, actually chatting over Christmas. It'll be different, but a good thing."

Johnny B:

"There are a lot of cousins and relatives I won't be able to see. We'd normally be good to get together. Our GAA club would have a match every Stephens' morning, where it's the aul' lads versus the young lads, and I think myself and Snacks are qualified to be the aul' lads, now. We might have to bend a few rules, but the aul' lads usually win, and teach the young fellas a lesson. I don't think we're going to be doing that this year, I'll definitely miss that."

Johnny Snacks:

"Our Christmas special is on Christmas Eve. This is the show we've always wanted to make. This is what we set out for. People are going to see another side to us, it's a shiny floor production, but it's very funny, very 2 Johnnies, we roped in lots of people that owe us favours over the years to make it. It's that old school comedy special, it's got the velour curtains. It's a bit Morecambe and Wise, a bit Ant and Dec, but it's got our stamp, all over it. It's the best thing we've ever done, by a mile. We're dead proud of it."

Johnny B:

"We're looking at the schedule of things made in Ireland this year, and there's nothing like it. Parts of it are traditional and nostalgic, other parts of it are totally off the wall. We thought there was a gap, and it's the kind of the show we've wanted to make."

THE 2 JOHNNIES CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR is on RTÉ2 at 10.15 PM, 24th December

Kathryn Thomas, TV Presenter

Kathryn Thomas

"One of my very favourite things is our day out in town. On Christmas Eve we always go into town, buzz around the shops and have a hot whiskey and then we have a big table in Montys of Kathmandu and devour Nepalese food and the nicest bottle of red wine you can get in there which is called Rhiannon which I always remember because it reminds me of Rhianna. There’ll be a lot of big Christmas Eve days out that might not be possible this year. This year will be all about a lovely Christmas with Padraig, Ellie and the dogs at home."

One of the dogs at home.

Mairead Ronan, Broadcaster

Mairead Ronan

"I'll miss the big Today FM Christmas party, the buzz in the office on the day of it the 'what are you wearing' chats and the smell of fake tan. It's always such a great night and let's call a spade a shovel it just won't work on zoom."

Zara King, Virgin Media News

Zara King

“I’m hoping for a small, scaled back few days with immediate family. To be honest, after the time we’ve spent apart these past few months, it’s all I really want anyway. A roaring open fire, Robin (the dog) on my knee, a glass of mulled wine and my mother’s mashed potato would be the dream.

"I’m hoping I will be able to go to West Cork with my parents, as we always do, down to Courtmacsherry where my Grandad joins us and we spend the days watching movies, eating cheeseboards, doing beach walks with Robin, drinking mulled wine, eating leftovers, reading books and watching more movies. That simple, quality time spent together seems all the more precious now and something we’ll never again take for granted.

"There are a few things I’ll miss this year like getting together with my school friends in Waterford for the annual catch up, two of the girls recently told us they’re expecting so it would’ve been really special to see them, and have a chance to celebrate their wonderful news together. I’ll miss spending New Year with my cousins in Sweden, live music like choirs singing at a ‘carols by candlelight’ concert, but when I really think about it, and this sounds kinda cheesy but, the thing I’ll miss most this year is hugging my friends and family. Strange to think that standing back from your loved ones is now the way to show your affection. We’ll keep social distance in the house, but just having the chance to be together in the same place would be wonderful.”

Clelia Murphy, Actor

Clelia Murphy

"Since my grandparents passed away family Christmas traditions are something that have changed and evolved over the intervening years and each year since their passing has been slightly different and new and emerging traditions are taking hold. Ask me the same question in five years and I’ll be able to give you a better answer. But Christmas is also about the family that you weren’t born into and who matter just as much. And for me that’s Claudia Carroll, Frank Mackey and Pat Kinevane. We have a Christmas tradition that happens in November. Every year we gather in the Trocadero restaurant to celebrate Christmas and say goodbye to Frank before we lose him to the Cork Opera House's Christmas Panto where he’s the resident Dame of Dame’s, Nannie Nelly.

"The usual panto is definitely not happening and neither is our dinner. All those people are out of work, that theatre and that restaurant is dark, and all that laughter and entertainment will have to wait for another year. If the Panto Gods are listening, please let it be next year. The only solace is that we don’t have to say goodbye to Frank and we get to keep him, albeit socially distanced. Stay safe, wash your hands, wear that mask and stay apart so we can come together sooner rather later."

Maria Walsh, MEP

Maria Walsh

"Christmas for me, like many, has always been centred around family. Uncle Mike and Aubry Cathy, Pat and their kids and the Walsh’s is our Christmas. We’ve grown in size the last few years and this year, 2020, should have been one of welcome to my nephew Bobby who would join the table!

"Christmas is the one time we all try to be home. Home from Los Angeles, home from Perth, home from Brussels. Just home. A family tradition we had since we were kids was all of us shoved into the car and head into ‘Town’ to stroll around, scramble for the last minute gifts, make sure my father bought a gift for my mother and endless cups of Butlers hot chocolate!

"Galway City is a beautiful place on a sunny day, but at Christmas time it’s simply magical. Like all challenging times, 2020 has forced us to make the hard decisions, limit our time outside with people but the big push for me will be the Christmas Table this year. It’s hard to think of a time when there was just four and more space between our loved ones. Alas, I’ll still make sure and keep one tradition alive - the Christmas Day onesie! Keep safe dear friends, keep safe."

Thalia Heffernan, Model

Thalia HeffernanPhotograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

"One of my favourite things is having drinks on Christmas morning with family and that will be the hardest thing to miss if it can’t happen. We try to see my sisters and their kids, my cousins, uncles, aunts, mum and dad all at once before we separate for the afternoon. I guess Christmas is a hard one this year and none of us know what will be possible but sadly, I think this might not be possible this year."

Paul Byrne, Virgin Media News

Paul Byrne

"Christmas is such a magical time and more so because of my son Callum who is 10 and my daughter Charlie Mai who’s six now, l though I recently told her Christmas is cancelled because Santa contracted the Corona virus - don’t worry I eventually told her I was joking all be it a day later!

"I just love the build up to Christmas but I think this year will be a little different to previous years. My wife Deirdre and I love our trip to see Santa with the kids and go to as many outlets to visit the big man as we possibly can. I often think I’m the bigger child. This year however some of our favourite Santa hot spots have decided to cancel hosting a Santa due to Covid 19.

"If I’m off on Christmas Eve which I’m lucky enough to be this year a trip to town is a must. It’s a morning of just browsing around with lots and lots of nothing to do other than breakfast somewhere in the city and then some more soaking up the atmosphere but I’m not sure what will it be like this year. It could be a somewhat a different experience if some of the shops are closed which I really hope isn’t the case.

"Also on Christmas Eve We like to meet up with my brothers and sister and their families and exchange some gifts but who knows whether or not social distancing will put a halt to that.

"Then there’s the Panto at the Everyman and Cork Opera House. Sadly those have been called off this year. Such a pity.

"Christmas 2020 will certainly be like no other if things continue the way they are. But I hope people will make the most of it and cherish, hold and hug those who mean the most to them. Please god the mother in law doesn’t read that last line. Happy Christmas."