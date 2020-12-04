Bryan Cranston reveals he is still feeling effects of coronavirus

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston said he still has not fully regained his sense of taste and smell after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The actor, 64, revealed he had coronavirus in July, telling fans on social media he had mild symptoms after he and wife Robin Dearden tested positive.

Cranston, known for playing drugs kingpin Walter White in Breaking Bad, said he was originally ill for 10 days – but is still feeling the effects of the virus.

Actor Bryan Cranston appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and discussed the lingering impact of coronavirus (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he said: “We had a few days of achiness, but not enough to keep you in bed. I had a temperature of 99 (37.2C) for about three hours, and then just exhaustion for a week after that.

“The only thing that lingered, and still is to this day, is I lost a percentage of my ability to taste and smell.

“I think about 75% has come back, but if someone was brewing coffee, and I walk into a kitchen, I cannot smell it.”

Oscar nominee Cranston, also known for playing family patriarch Hal on TV comedy Malcolm In The Middle, is one of the highest profile celebrities to reveal he has had the virus.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were among the first, announcing the news in March.

Others include actor Idris Elba, singer Gloria Estefan and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.