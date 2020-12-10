Secret Teacher: Is it part of a teacher's job to stop a student going to a party?

‘What do you think I should do?’ My teacher friend Orla asks me. The steam of her coffee is fogging up her glasses. Her mask hangs below her chin like an empty hammock.

‘I don’t know,’ is all I can manage.

Walking through our local park, we take the first sip of our over-filled, slightly burnt Americanos. Orla works in a different school to me. We often meet for chats like this, to swap our teacher stories. Her school is only a few miles away from mine, but it might as well be in a different country. This dilemma, however, is one I can easily imagine happening in my own classroom.

Orla has just finished describing how pleased she’d been with her lesson the day before – a creative writing session with her sixth years. But during a quiet part of the class when the students were writing up their opening paragraphs, she’d heard something she wished she hadn’t. One of her students, her most challenging student, openly discussing a party he was planning to attend before the holidays. He’d described it as ‘huge'. ‘Epic.’ He’d also whispered his need to do well in his school report, so his parents couldn’t stop him from going.

Really? Orla had thought to herself. A poor report might stop you from going, and nothing else? Not even a global pandemic? She hadn’t said this at the time, so she’s asking me now, what she should do next. Orla cares for her elderly father on the weekends so on a personal level she’s nervous, but her concern runs deeper. She’s looking for my professional opinion. And I’m completely stumped.

‘Like, what’s my actual job here?’ Her eyes become desperate. It’s a good thing she’s gulped back half her coffee. She’s gesticulating wildly.

‘Should I tell the principal? Should we have an assembly? Should I call home? It sounds to me like his parents are fully aware,’ she shouts incredulously. ‘Is it really my job to mind him?’

I say nothing but she knows I’m thinking it through. Thinking about what a teacher’s role is. Should we limit our scope to the teaching of our subjects? Or should we go further, the extra mile or whatever you want to call it? It really isn’t clear. There’s certainly a fear that if teachers in Ireland start to parent, they might create dangerous precedents. They might become like teachers in Britain or America - keeping children alive because nobody else is left to do it.

By the time we’ve drained our coffees she’s decided that this decision is up to the parents and not her. I agree with her. I assure my friend that she’ll get no thanks for it anyway, and the student will probably resent her and regress academically as a response to her betrayal.

Orla reassures herself that her school is a safe space; everyone is masked, and all windows are open. She won’t catch it. It’s the same in mine. We’ve both bought down-filled coats for Christmas.

We make our way to the bins, smug in the knowledge that our take-away cups are compostable. Just as she goes to take mine, she says – ‘But why do we teach them things like sustainability or sex education? Why do we talk about wellbeing and kindness? Shouldn’t that be the parents’ job too?’

‘I suppose so.’ I reply. ‘I suppose we’re just supporting parents by teaching general skills.’

We walk on in silence. We’re both thinking about what we should do when a parent is not holding up their end of the bargain. Not in cases of abuse or neglect but in smaller things like this. Do we step in? Do we ignore it? Has anybody written a handbook on this stuff for teachers? A big part of school is about learning social responsibility, learning to be an individual in the context of a wider community. Right? How can Orla ignore her student’s plans to break government rules and say nothing, putting the school community at risk? If she teaches the same student to drink responsibly, to look for consent, to avoid drugs, how can she say nothing when he behaves in an unsafe way, undoing the work everyone has slogged through for months?

‘I think I’m going to ring home,’ she announces as we walk on. A full U-turn. I nod and I tell her she’s probably right. I feel relieved it’s her and not me. Clearly, we’ve been going through the same mental steps together. To us our jobs are not just about our subjects.

Nearing the car park, we pass a group of teenage boys vaping. One of them finishes a monster drink and chucks the can in the bushes. We look at each other. Approach.

‘Aren’t you going to pick that up?’ Orla asks, teacher tone in full swing, a different person entirely.

‘Eh, ya,’ the blushing teen replies, stuffing it down the pocket of his already under-sized tracksuit pants. It’s quite the squeeze. ‘Sorry Miss, sorry.’

The rest of the gang put their head down as we get into our cars. We wave our goodbyes from a distance, back to being unsure and solitary, back to navigating our separate teacher lives. I wonder if she’d be better off telling the principal I think, as I turn the ignition. I’ll text her tonight. She can have a good think about it before Monday.