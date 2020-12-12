Setting the table and keeping it local this Christmas

When it comes to the seasonal to-do lists, the tasks can appear many and the boxes to tick of a similar quantity.

That hectic dash towards the festive finish line can appear more like a marathon than a leisurely stroll. But there are pockets of reprieve to be found and latch on to them you must.

By far my most favourite moment of exhalation is that of setting the table. Such luxuries are of a hastier nature upon the daily — plates and glasses clattered onto the surface as the minutiae of everyday life in the form of schoolbooks, newspapers, stubbed pencils, and the like are swept aside to make room for ravenous patrons.

Yet, there is that brief moment, when the match is struck and turned to the wick of a solitary candle, that the noise abates and tempers are eased at the herald of the beginning of the meal. All achieved by a simple, singular flame.

The table I derive the most pleasure from setting, however, is the one on December 25. Many put forward their case for organising same the night before. However, our Christmas morning has a tendency to spill in every direction — into each nook, cranny, and available surface.

Once the comedown from the effects of chocolate deposited by Mr Claus in the stockings is in full effect and they have rendered themselves prostrate on the sofa: It is then I seize my window. It is a narrow one, sandwiched between Himself ordering all and sundry from his domain — the kitchen — but it is enough time to bask in the fripperies and faffing of which I am fond.

Before you begin, it is most imperative to bolster your mood with an appropriate soundtrack. I favour instrumental playlists at this juncture — it affords an opportunity to hum along, without the distraction of lyrics, and encourages with the more spirited symphonies. I then dispatch any remaining stragglers with provisions, gather my tools and begin…

Delph

The Glass Pearl range from €5.95 available instore and online at www.interiosity.ie.

I adore the noun, ‘delph’. It suggests wares of a sturdy, enduring, and timeless nature. I am a staunch advocate of the duality of your crockery — hence why, with a few simple additions, you can elevate your place settings to an enjoyable spectacle.

My ware is 40 years old: An extensive set from Stephen Pearce, inherited from my mother.

Because of this, it feels special any time it is used — which is daily. Aside from this, I favour plain, white china — to allow your food to sing from its frame. It also permits the incorporation of colour within your tablescape as the seasons change. I like function and form, in that the aesthetic is pleasing to the eye but also fulfils a purpose.

Hence why the adding of items such as these bowls from the Glass Pearl ware range from Interiosity satisfy the brief. Use them for a jaunty starter, then for generous slices of pudding anointed with custard and, finally, fill with treats and nibbles to scatter along surfaces for grazing purposes.

Lighting

Natural Beeswax Candle Pair €12 and Coolree Wooden candle holder from €25. Available instore and online at www.scoutdublin.com.

I light a candle at each meal during the darker months. This admission sounds both excessive and yet simple in the act itself. Bowls of cereal are demolished by the glow of a single taper each morning and, in the evening, remnants of dinner are backlit by a warm tone.

I prefer beeswax varieties for a few reasons. They glow substantially more when lit, they do not emit any toxins, and they have a slower burn time which also means you are not constantly refilling candleholders and trays.

Scout offer a wonderful selection to suit. Combined with individual candle-holders, it allows space to be freed up upon your table for the Christmas Day feast and for you to re-locate them in various spots throughout your home when the festive season draws to a close.

Gilding the lily

Bunch of eucalyptus from €12 available from Ina McCarthy for Flowers instore in Midleton Co Cork, or by phone on 021 4613807.

One of the most accessible and cost-effective ways to create impact is by the use of greenery.

Whilst each year, I convince myself that I will indeed plant a eucalyptus tree, I know that I am not entirely of the green-fingered persuasion. Yet, more importantly, it would deprive me of leaving my local florist laden with an ample bunch parcelled in brown paper. Scatter along the length of the table to create depth and warmth, or use small cuttings to attach to some twine or ribbon to wrap around napkins — they can then be piled into receptacles of your choosing so you can watch the leaves turn a glorious silvery-grey hue over the ensuing days.

Check out Ina McCarthy for Flowers instore or via phone at (021) 461 3807.

Little extras

These gorgeous wooden Christmas trees are available via @petermanningwoodturning on Instagram

One of my favourite finds this year, via Instagram, were these pieces by Peter Manning. A born craftsman, the passion he has for his work is evident. He produces a small selection of pieces for sale which can be purchased by contacting him directly and which he showcases weekly online. Based in East Cork, he salvages fallen wood as a result of inclement weather to create his wares.

Finishing touches

www.neighbourfood.ie/cuskinny. Every Thursday from 6.15 to 8.15pm

Clementines are surely the most festive of fruits. Used to denote place settings — by studding each individual’s initials onto the surface with cloves — they provide a jaunty pop of colour and give an incredible olfactory experience as the juice and the heady aroma of clove combine. It’s also a perfect task to keep little hands busy! A small orange works just as well if the aforementioned elude you.

Luckily, I have a local NeighbourFood market on my doorstep which offers a selection of fresh produce from farms and producers. NeighbourFood Cuskinny runs every Thursday from 6.15pm to 8.15pm, and can deliver to Cobh and Great Island, Co Cork, or you can order and collect from the market yourself. www.neighbourfood.ie/cuskinny.