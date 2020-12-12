Wedding of the Week: From the frontline to a walk down the aisle

Two frontline workers due to tie the knot in India found themselves exchanging Kerala for Clontarf Castle recently.

Sharanya Pradeep, a nurse, and Jonathan Reck, a care assistant, met through work. “We were colleagues, later become good friends and then fell in love,” said Sharanya.

Sharanya Pradeep and Jonathan Reck had planned to get married in Kerala but had a super day in Clontarf Castle.

They got engaged in October 2019, when they were in Kerala. Jonathan asked Sharanya’s dad for permission to marry her and he popped the question in front of her family.

“We were supposed to fly back to India on November 9 to get married in Kerala but, unfortunately with Covid-19, our flights and wedding plans were cancelled,” said Sharanya.

So, she and Jonathan, originally from Artane, Dublin, instead opted for a registry office wedding in Dublin followed by a celebration in Clontarf Castle.

The bride wore an Indian Hindu-style wedding saree, which was couriered from India, as was the groom’s Hindu-style wedding suit.

Jonathan’s mother, Caroline McGuinness, and father, Brian Reck, were present; while Sharanya’s family, including her parents, attended virtually.

Caroline was essential to organising the event. “I have say Jonathan's mom made most of the arrangements for the wedding day. She discussed it with all other family members, and they arranged so many surprises for us both,” said Sharanya.

“It was fabulous. We had a wonderful experience in the castle. The staff were really supportive and it was a magical day for us. My mother-in-law and all other family members made it even beautiful by arranging everything for us. The weather made it even more special.

Sharanya Pradeep and Jonathan Reck are both frontline workers.

The couple had planned to invite 180 people but had to cut numbers to 25 due to pandemic guidelines.

Photographer Hu O'Reilly and videographer Stephen Flynn captured the big day on camera.

Sharanya Pradeep and Jonathan Reck live and work in Dublin.

“Unfortunately, no one from India could come over to attend our wedding which was sad but I am lucky because my husband’s family and my friends supported me throughout the wedding. It was unforgettable. I would like to thank each and every one — like my beautician, Soumya, who took five hours for my all Indian wedding makeup, and photographers, Hu O' Reilly, and video man, Stephen, plus all other guests who came for our wedding and those who sent us cards and gifts. We were so overwhelmed."

After dinner and a speech by Jonathan, guests were treated to Indian music and song. “And everyone got to show off their dance moves,” added the bride.

The newlyweds’ honeymoon trip to Kerry being cancelled due to lockdown, they stayed in the hotel for a week after the wedding. “Every day we went out to explore the nearest beaches and Howth summit, had a small walk, or cycle around,” added the bride.

Sharanya Pradeep and Jonathan Reck had the first ever Irish-Indian wedding at Clontarf Castle.

Sharanya, who works in a private nursing home in Castleknock, and Jonathan, who is a care assistant in Beaumont Hospital, live in Stoneybatter, Dublin.

