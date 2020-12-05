Wedding of the Week: Anne and Glyn tie the knot at the seaside in Kerry 

A beach wedding was “everything we both wanted” say bride Anne Kelliher and groom Glyn Wells.

Anne Kelliher and Glyn Wells. Pictures: John Walsh

The couple had rescheduled their big day because of pandemic restrictions. “It was the best decision we made — yes, our numbers were reduced and some of our family and close friends were unable to attend but they were with us in spirit,” says Anne.

Anne relocated from London to Maharees, Castlegregory, in 1979 with her parents and siblings, and later to Tralee. Glyn moved to Dublin from Hertfordshire in 1990 and subsequently joined his parents in Camp, Tralee.

The newlyweds are now based in Tralee. “Being a second-time marriage for both of us we did the legalities in the registry office in Killarney followed by a beach wedding in Cappaclough Beach, Camp,” said Anne.

Anne Kelliher with her mother Margaret O'Connor.

The bride, who carried a medal with her dad Maurice O'Connor’s picture on it on her bouquet, was carried to the beach by her sons, Jamie and Darragh. “They brought me in a ‘fireman’s chair’ to the start of the aisle, where my mother Margaret was waiting to walk me the rest of the way,” said Anne.

“When I saw Glyn’s face light up when he saw me, it was definitely a magical moment for me.” The groom’s nephew, Mitchel Wells, was the celebrant. Anne’s daughters, Alanna and Michaela Kelliher, were her bridesmaids; her friend, Tara McCarthy, was maid of honour and her cousin, Ella Courtney, was flowergirl.

The best man, Julien Baust, was unable to attend due to Covid-19 as he lives in Britain but delivered his speech via video link.

Glyn’s sons, Louis and Hugo Wells, were his groomsmen while his nephew, Ossie Wells, and Anne’s grandson, Logan Kelliher O’Brien, were pageboys.

Anne Kelliher and Glyn Wells with Louis and Hugo Wells.

The couple had known one another for many years as Anne is close friends with Glyn’s sister, Esther, but did not become an item until six years ago: “I went to Canada to visit Esther and Glyn had asked me to bring some photographs to her. We met a couple of times for coffee and one day Glyn asked if I would like to go to the local rugby ball with him and the rest is history.”

Anne Kelliher and Glyn Wells; with Anne's son, Darragh Kelliher holding Logan Kelliher O'Brien; Michaela Kelliher, Margaret O'Connor, and Jamie and Alanna Kelliher.

Glyn popped the question in April 2019 at the Half Door restaurant in Dingle.

Anne Kelliher with Ella Courtney, Logan Kelliher O'Brien and Ossie Wells.

Their wedding celebration took place at Seaside Caravan and Camping Park, which was run by Glyn’s late parents, Hazel and Ossie. “We are sure they would both be very proud and would have loved to have been here for this magical day. The park is now run by Glyn's brother, Ross Wells, who did an amazing job to prepare the site for the wedding,” said Anne.

Anne Kelliher with Alanna and Michaela Kelliher and Tara McCarthy.

Irish Marquees supplied the marquee and The Reel Brothers Dingle and Ger Mulligan and Co, Castlegregory, kept toes tapping throughout the event.

Anne bought her dress in Finesse Bridal Wear Listowel and the floral arrangements were by Maura’s Cottage Flowers. Their friends, Aoife and John de Regibus, provided the buffet and John Walsh captured the occasion on camera.

Anne is a social care worker and Glyn owns and runs the company Hotel Keycards Ltd.

