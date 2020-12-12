Twelve small ways to make Christmas special this year

Forget calling birds and French hens what we need this Christmas are 12 lovely things to make it feel fun and special. Whether it’s a virtual day out, starting some new traditions or figuring out ways of carrying on old ones we need to work a little harder this year to make sure it’s a special festive season. After all, if ever there was a year for finding the magic of Christmas, 2020 is it.

1. Christmas Eve bells

As part of an international event, Irish people are being encouraged to step outside their front doors on Christmas Eve and ring a bell for two minutes to spread some Christmas spirit and help Santa fly his sleigh. Imagine how lovely it will be to ring your bell and hear your neighbours do the same. A little togetherness while we’re all apart. You’ll find more information on Facebook or by searching #christmasevejingle2020

2. Socially Distant Christmas Carols

There’s surely nothing that makes you feel more Christmassy than blasting out an almost in-tune rendition of O Holy Night or Jingle Bells and it’s even better when done with friends. If your community or estate or parish has outdoor space big enough singing some socially distanced carols might just be a lovely way of getting into the Christmas spirit. In your chosen area, whether it’s a GAA pitch, a carpark or the village green, each household should stand at least two metres from the next, all hold a lantern or torch and the printed-out words of the carols that you’ve all agreed on. It’ll be even better if you bring some warm mince pies.

3. Foodie Gifts

One of the best parts of Christmas is enjoying all the delicious food. Your mum might make the best stuffing, Aunt Mary has the booziest cake and your mince pies are the stuff of legend. A lovely gift idea this year is to give the foodie part of Christmas you’re best at.

Mmm...gingerbread biscuits shaped as Christmas trees

Package up mini cakes, pies or trays of stuffing and drop them to the doorstep of family members that might be missing your cooking this year. If you’re out of range, parcel them up really well and send them by post or courier. Or order a gourmet gift from one of Ireland’s amazing food producers to make sure your nearest and dearest have a delicious Christmas.

4. The Night Before Christmas

One of the most magical books to introduce your children to is The Night Before Christmas. Gather your little ones, partner, parents or friends together with hot chocolate or blankets on Christmas Eve and read about Santa and his big belly that shakes like a bowlful of jelly when he laughs.

'Twas The Night Before Christmas, adapted and illustrated by Daniel Kirk. Available in Easons and other bookshops

Traditions are what this season is all about and this could be the loveliest one to start.

5. Ugly Jumper Competitions

If one of your favourite nights of the year is the big hooley you have with your friends in the run-up to Christmas and you’re trying to find a way to replace it but you’re sick of Zoom quizzes why not try something different. Find the most outrageous Christmas jumpers you can and have a competition for the best/ugliest one! Extra points are awarded for handmade ones, embellished ones and ones that light up!

6. Sending Christmas Cards

Put an evening aside to have a large Baileys/mulled wine/hot chocolate; light all your favourite festive candles and write this year’s Christmas cards. Getting a card in the post in 2020 will be like a virtual hug from a friend you may not have seen since last Christmas.

One of An Post's six 2020 Christmas stamps encouraging 'Community Connection'. The stamps are illustrated by Liz Rackard and designed by Detail Design Studio

Make your list, check it twice and settle in for a night of writing. It’s a great excuse to open the festive chocs and reward yourself as you work. Remember to check the An Post deadlines so that cards and parcels that have to be sent overseas arrive in plenty of time.

7. Board Game Nights

A favourite part of Christmas for lots of families is sitting down to play board games and you don’t need to abandon it this year. Pick a game that everyone has — such as Trivial Pursuit or Monopoly — and set up a video call. It will take a bit of concentration to keep track of everyone and make sure you move the right pieces at the right time but it may even be funnier playing it this way. Don’t forget to watch out for cheating grannies who steal the monopoly cash!

8. Sharing the magic

This year has really highlighted people’s different experiences during the pandemic and lockdown. If the year has been tough but you have your job, your health and your home it would be really lovely to make Christmas special for those who don’t. Presents for children who may not get any, a food hamper for someone who might not have a big dinner to look forward too or some nice gifts for the people who keep your local hospital open and running would all be hugely appreciated. Give new things, in boxes that can be sanitised or ask your local St Vincent de Paul, women’s refuge or Direct Provision Centre what is needed, they will know best.

9. Virtual present opening

If Nana and Grandad are cocooning, opening presents together may not be possible this year. Set them up for video calls and get the children to open their gifts with them — from a distance.

ALONE service user Rosaleen Sheehan is pictured in her home in Ringsend, Co Dublin, celebrating the return to the airwaves this weekend of Christmas FM with Garvan Rigby, Co-founder of Christmas FM. Picture Andres Poveda

It’s not perfect but they will still see their faces light up as they rip the paper from their toys and that’s the real magic of Christmas.

10. Getting all dressed up

We’ve all been in leggings and tracksuits for a lot of 2020 so Christmas Day is the perfect excuse to get dressed up. It may only be for a few hours but a home blow-dry, a nice dress or new shirt might just give you the boost you need. While you’re all looking your best, take a family photo on timer to put in your lockdown photo album or time capsule. If you need a plan to make New Year’s Eve special why not have a big ceremony to bury the time capsule?

Print off pictures of 2020, pop in some (clean) masks, hand sanitiser, the information booklets that were posted by thGe overnment and a note about what the year was like and put them all in a watertight box. Bury the box in the garden or hide it in a corner of the attic where it won’t be disturbed for years to come.

11. Virtual outings

We might not be able to visit Santa or see the crib this year but we can organise virtual days out for the children. Book a slot to see Santa on one of the many brilliant websites that have been set up, get the kids in their Christmas jumpers and make a special lunch or visit a local drive thru for the full day out experience.

Many ways to 'meet' Santa - including on SantaExperience.ie

To get everyone out of the house find the best Christmas lights in your area and do a drive-by for even more festive fun. Remember to bring some coins: lots of houses that do light shows will collect donations for local charities.

12. Christmas Bubbles

There will definitely be a few corks popped this December to congratulate us for getting through 2020 but these are bubbles of a different kind. Check in with friends, family and neighbours and make sure that this year, no one is alone for Christmas. Check early so that if necessary, there’s time to quarantine but let’s all make sure that no one spends this Covid Christmas alone.