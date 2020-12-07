'Let the adventures begin': John McAreavey welcomes first child with wife Tara Brennan

John tragically lost his first wife Michaela in 2011 after she was murdered on their honeymoon in Mauritius
John McAreavey and Tara Brennan welcome their first child, James. Photo: Instagram/john_mcareavey

Mon, 07 Dec, 2020 - 15:27
Anna O’Donoghue

John McAreavey has announced the birth of his first child, a baby boy with his wife Tara Brennan.

Announcing the news on Instagram, John shared a picture showing him and Tara holding their newborn with the caption, 

Let the adventures begin, James

The pair also shared another picture of the baby boy after he was born, which they set as a profile picture for his very own Instagram account @jamesmcareavey.

So blessed to have baby James in the family he’s a little dote," a family member commented on the post while thousands of others added their congratulations.

John tragically lost his first wife Michaela in 2011 after she was murdered on their honeymoon in Mauritius. Michaela, a daughter of Gaelic football boss Mickey Harte, was only 27 at the time of her death.

Speaking recently to Pat Kenny, about becoming a first-time dad John said: "I was able to find Tara and we’ve had a beautiful relationship and now we’re about to have an addition to our family and it’s just something that I feel so grateful for and I’m just so excited by that."

John and Tara met in 2012 at an event in memory of his late wife Michaela.

