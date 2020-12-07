The Kindness of Strangers: Cork charities to donate to this Christmas

Little Miracle on Hanover Street

Caitriona Twomey of Penny Dinners has had a challenging year. "We are all finding it hard this year. We have the same volunteers here since March and it's been a very, very long hard year. But the people who are so good to us, keep us going. And also the fact that we are so badly needed. We have taken it up a notch or two this year."

Having just buried a cherished client who died to suicide, Twomey says they are more mindful than ever of how important mental health is. "We are trying to give people a chance, where they don't feel that they will be short, or frazzled or worried. We have people who are going to miss people this Christmas, and they might not have anyone to miss that person with."

Penny Dinners has trolleys outside Dunnes Stores around the city, and take food donations at their centre too, as well as accepting cash donations via their website www.corkpennydinners.ie. Children, of course, are always on her mind.

"We are looking for new clothes and new toys and probably vouchers." Teenagers, says Twomey, are the ones who tend to be forgotten. "I'm thinking kids aged between 15 and 20 - the bigger teenagers. Vouchers for any of the fast-food restaurants are great, because they can feel normal, and be able to go and buy something to eat with their friends." It's about giving the gift of independence, she says.

Caitriona lost her 12-year-old niece suddenly earlier this year, and while she finds herself overcome with grief often, "I know she'd want me to keep going and do better."

This Christmas day, the underground car park next door to Penny Dinners has been made available for the homeless, they can enjoy a socially distanced celebration and it will be transformed into a winter wonderland by the Penny Dinners team. A festive meal with all the trimmings will be donated courtesy of the River Lee Hotel. "Nobody will have to eat on the footpath or in a doorway this Christmas. We'll be there with our arms open to welcome them in and to mind them."

Light up a life

Paula McGovern, Marymount University Hospital & Hospice with Tomas Mulcahy, Kevin O'Donovan Cork GAA CEO and Niall Cahalane

At Marymount, the most challenging thing that staff faced this year was establishing this new normal, says Paula McGovern, head of communications. "The most difficult part for Marymount was restricting visitors which had to be done in line with government guidelines and keeping or vulnerable population safe. However, it was a challenge for all. Our mission is family-focused and encompassing the whole family unit around the patient."

Following ten years spent working as a journalist, Paula McGovern found herself working in the charity sector and ultimately, found her calling in life. "I enjoy public service and working to enhance the community we all share," she says. "Marymount has a fantastic long legacy – 2020 is its 150th year. It was originally built in Wellington Road through philanthropy and fundraising endeavours and that spirit of giving continues to this day. As I’m not from Cork I can clearly see how it is part of the lifeblood of Cork that people are proud to support as their own. It is very moving to see people’s generosity and how they want to support Marymount and is a testament to the quality of care of our frontline workers."

The organisation needs to rails €3.5 million every year to sustain its services, and so far this year, they have lost approximately €1.5 million from events and community fundraising that were unable to go ahead. "This is a big hit," she says. "Thankfully we have digitised campaigns as much as we can and again the people of Cork have rallied around to support in creative and innovative ways." Marymount exists because of the money that is raised through fundraising every year, explains McGovern. "We receive income from the state but this does not cover all of our costs and the €3.5 million covers some of that shortfall. So basically every cent donated to us supports our needed frontline services."

It's been a hard year for everyone, she says. "I do think people are also a bit tired this year from what has been a challenging time for all. We would love people to support us in any way they can through our Light Up a Life appeal – where you can sponsor a light on our tree in the hospice or you can make an online dedication at https://lightupalife.marymount.ie."

Become a Good Shepherd

Eithne Murphy, Resettlement Worker and Kelly Murphy, Manager, both of Redclyffe Family Hub, a service of Good Shepherd Cork, are pictured with ‘Ernie the Elf’, as preparations get underway to make Christmas magical for families and children who are homeless. Picture: Darragh Kane

Covid has put a massive strain on charities up and down the country, says volunteer and event coordinator at Good Shepherd Cork Clare Harrington. “We've had to cancel our annual church gate collection and the same with our shopping centre collections - that's a lot of revenue that we would generate usually,” she points out. "On top of that, the additional costs that Covid brings has meant that we are teetering all the time, and it has caused a very tough year financially for us."

The team at Good Shepherd Cork help homeless women, children and families and those who are vulnerable to homelessness. The organisation has seven centres across the city, including two residential centres - Edel House, which is an emergency accommodation centre for women and children who are experiencing homelessness and Redclyffe Family Hub, for families who are experiencing homelessness.

In 2019, the team helped over 950 clients, ranging from new born babies all the way up to women in their eighties.

Claire, who came to Good Shepherd nineteen years ago as a student on placement, says that the best way to think about donating at Christmas is to think about the longevity of the gift. “A lot of people at Christmas love to give presents to the children and they are very welcome. One of the things we are suggesting this year is that if people donate cash to us, they are not just helping us provide a gift for a child this Christmas, they are helping us do it in the future, too.”

Donations to Good Shepherd Cork are welcome all year round, says Harrington. "You can make a donation at www.goodshepherdcork.ie, or by post to Edel House, Grattan Street, Cork. Donations can be made in person, but please contact the team in advance at info@goodshepherdcork.ie."