Santa to respond to children with Braille and audio letters

Santa is a very busy man this time of year, but even Mr Claus would never leave a child on read, as he has proven with his special partnership with the National Council for the Blind Library.

The NCBI, together with An Post, have brought back their accessible Santa letter scheme once more this year so that any child who is blind or visually impaired will be able to receive a response straight from the North Pole.

There are a number of fully accessible formats available, such as Braille, large print, and audio CD, and the decision of how the letter will be formatted is up to each child. Just let Santa know how you would like to receive your response in your letter and his helpers at the NCBI will pass the information on.

Santa can easily record his response for any child.

His helpers would also like to remind every child that Santa knows how hard this year has been and is very keen to hear from them.

“We have been working with Santa for many years now to make sure that he can respond to all children who are blind or vision impaired,” says Lina Kouzi, head of Library Access Services at NCBI. “I am one of Santa’s helpers who oversees this project for him. I am looking forward to receiving your letters and passing them on to Santa!”

If you know a child who would like an accessible Santa card, you can email Santa@ncbi.ie or send your letter to the following address by December 15:

Santa, C/O NCBI Library, Unit 29 Finglas Business Centre, Jamestown Road, Finglas, Dublin 11.

Don’t forget to include your return address and to let Santa know if you would like an audio, Braille, or large print response.