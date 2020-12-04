How to spend the €10.7m Lotto jackpot won in Cork

With the news that an almost-€11m Lotto jackpot was won by a player in Cork city, many of us have been pondering how we’d begin to spend such a fortune. From luxury cars to local charities, here are some options for Cork’s newest millionaire or millionaires.

Buy your own island hideaway

Views towards Baltimore and Roaringwater Bay from Turquoise House on West Cork's bridge-accessed Reengaroga Island

Every millionaire needs their own holiday home, on an island and there’s a perfect option on our doorstep. The five-bedroom Turquoise House on Reengaroga Island in Roaringwater Bay, West Cork is on the market for €850,000.

Reengaroga Island has become a bit of a hot-spot for the wealthy, with neighbours including Ronan Harris, the MD and VP of €120bn corporate giant Google UK and Ireland, who owns a holiday home on the island, and one former islander being author and sex therapist Dr Andrew Stanway, who penned The Lovers Guide series about 25 years ago sold his home on the island, the Old Grainstore, a 19th-century stone waterfront conversion for €2m-3m.

Turquoise House stands on one acre and boasts views over a few fields and past a contemporary Kiosk Architects’ designed waterfront home owned by artist and Radiohead band tour manager Brian Ormond, overlooking the bay and Baltimore beyond.

It was featured in last weekend’s Irish Examiner, with Property Editor Tommy Barker describing it as “easy, sunny living on a West Cork island with a bridge for access".

Buy a fancy car

The BMW 840i Gran Coupe - 100km/h in 5.2 seconds and on to a top speed of 250km/h.

You’ll need a stylish car for crossing that bridge to your island holiday home. While a Tesla is too obvious, the BMW 840i Gran Coupe received a glowing review from the Irish Examiner’s Declan Colley says this car is the paragon of comfort and luxury it is supposed to be.

“Dressed in its stunning Frozen Bluestone Metallic overcoat (which is a €3,796.83 extra, for the faint-hearted among you), the 840i Gran Coupe would stop traffic in Bangalore, not to mind Ballymoate,” Declan writes.

Another one Declan likes is the new Toyota Supra which is a touch more affordable (for a millionaire) at €81,850 but is, according to Declan, technically a BMW: “The new one is a Supra — all menacing curves, aggressive lines, and nailed-on badness — but, in truth, it's, er, a BMW. Well, sort of, anyway. Basically, because they don’t really make such things anymore, Toyota sought BMW's help with getting an engine and gearbox. Presto: A turbocharged straight six and an eight-speed auto. Then, the Japanese thought, 'We don't really have a platform for this.' Shazam: BMW Cluster Architecture (CLAR). And then the Toyota people realised: 'Hell, we don't have anywhere to build it.' Poof: The BMW line at the Magna Steyr plant in Austria.”

Either way, those are two cars fit for a Lotto winner.

Give to a worthy cause

You could follow Dolly's charitable example

If you’re more a philanthropist than a racecar driver, why not donate some of your new-found fortune to a charity or similar. You could make headlines like Dolly Parton did when the world realised she partly-funded the Moderna vaccine or instead choose to help a local cause like Cork Penny Dinners, which feeds families every day, including on Christmas Day. It’s always a good idea to pay it forward, whether it’s by treating a stranger to a free coffee or providing healthcare for a struggling family. Most charities have seen a dip in donations this year as Covid-19 put an end to on-street fundraising initiatives like Daffodil Day. Any one of those causes would be delighted to gain a millionaire patron.

Shop and stay locally

There's no better time to support local businesses, especially if you have a few million euro sitting in the bank.

Other areas hit by Covid-19 are Ireland’s retail and hospitality industries. With limited numbers allowed in shops when shops are allowed to open, sales in many wonderful independent shops have gone down. Whether it’s in person, online or over the phone, treat yourself at one of those boutiques and see your money flow into the local economy at a time it’s needed most. This is a sentiment echoed by Shane Cantillon, whose Spar store in Mount Oval village in Rochestown sold the winning ticket.

“Anybody working in the retail trade will tell you that selling a winning lottery ticket to one of your own customers is the next best thing to winning it yourself. Working with my entire family in the business makes this win even more special,” he says.

"The ethos of the business is all about being local, supporting local communities and local suppliers and now one of our local customers is worth over €10m. 2020 has been a tough year for everybody but knowing that somebody in the area may be €10.7m richer today is a huge buzz for us.”

If you fancy a getaway, consider some local spas and hotels rather than wait for travel to Spain to open up again. A few nights in a five-star hotel right on your doorstep will have you feeling great and will help keep so many local workers in their jobs at Christmas and into 2021.