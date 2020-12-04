Secret Teacher: Let's stop pretending boys and girls are treated the same

Too many conversations about gender violence happen at a surface level. Literally so. The recent discussion of clothing at a secondary in Carlow serves as a good example.

Female students report being made to feel demeaned by what was said at a school assembly. The school claims they merely reiterated their uniform policy – the need to wear school tracksuits to PE.

The problem started when they decided to address only girls. It triggered something, a reminder that their realities are hugely and unfairly different. But we’re not allowed say that anymore, are we?

I suspect both sides are telling the truth, but when the girls were separated from the boys, the tone instantly soured. That should never have happened. But I also bristle when I hear people expressing shock that girls and boys should be treated differently.

As if the same message should have been said to the boys. As if the consequences are the same for them.

They are not.

What bothers me is the vacuum in which we have these conversations. People pretend that boys and girls can be treated the same in schools or anywhere, as if they’re equals now.

They are not.

Girls are far more likely to be assaulted and abused in this country, to lose their lives at the hands of loved ones. But boys are suffering too — suffering violence and a culture that is in denial.

Men are far more likely to be the perpetrators of abuse and we need to address why this is happening.

These girls felt body shamed because they know their bodies are unsafe. Separating them from the boys reminded them of that. It didn’t matter what the teachers said.

Talking to girls about clothes hit an active nerve, a flight or fight response to a constant threat.

Asking girls to dress differently is a surface response to a huge problem but I understand where it comes from. The people who make such requests are not the real villains here.

The minority of men who abuse women are. Male students should have been present in that assembly, but they needed to be told something different — that we are all more conscious of what girls wear because of male violence. Not because the girls have done anything wrong, but because boys and men continue to ignore female autonomy.

And until everyone stops that happening among a minority of our male population, all girls are denied it.

As a teacher, if I ask a girl to dress in a certain way, I’m automatically seen to be body shaming and victim blaming. What if I’m not? What if I believe a girl should be allowed to dress how she pleases but fear she’s not safe to do so. Do I think it is her fault? Absolutely not.

But might I remind her to be careful until our culture changes? Yes. It’s a matter of safety, not blame. I’m sick of this conversation being shut down by labelling it body shaming.

I heard the boys of the school in Carlow turned up the next day in leggings as a sign of solidarity. But these boys need to be educated beyond that. Solidarity is a good step, but we should want more for our boys and our girls. Boys and girls need to know better to do better.

The female body continues to be a warzone.

As it is, one third of female and non-binary students and one eighth of male students report being sexually assaulted in our universities.

As it is, domestic violence, predominantly at the hands of men, is on the rise in our communities, behind closed doors, inches beyond the traffic we sit in. As it is, an abusive sex industry is booming in our cities.

The female body continues to be a warzone. That is the problem. That is the conversation we really need to have in our media and with all students — boys and girls. We need to stop pretending boys and girls are the same.

This controversy is more about the culture we live in that we’re afraid to talk about. The girls’ reaction suggests they know that. The fight is not really against their teachers. The fight is for autonomy, but they don’t have it yet.

While we argue about what was said to these girls, we ignore what was not said to these boys. That’s what’s important. That’s the lesson to be learned here.

I worry for my students’ safety — the boys and the girls. I don’t blame them. I worry for them. I am conscious of the abuse that has happened and continues to happen in Ireland. I am aware of the numbers of rapes and injuries.

This is not about blaming women and girls. This is predominantly a problem in male behaviour, not female behaviour.

We need to talk openly to boys and girls.

To say girls can wear and do what they want is to put your head in the sand. It is to avoid an awful truth. A truth too many women I know can tell. Women alerting men to their young bodies isn’t safe. But that isn’t their fault, nor is it their shame to carry.

Can we please have an honest conversation? Can we please allow someone to say they are uncomfortable without labelling them a pervert? Maybe people are uncomfortable about what the rest of us like to ignore?

Or are we not there yet either?