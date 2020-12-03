'The frustration always comes out on us': What it's really like to work in retail at Christmas

Christmas is a stressful time for everyone, especially this year when the timeframe for shopping was cut so short. But how often do we really think of those behind the shop doors? We chat to some retail workers from Ireland's busiest shops as they head into their first weekend post-lockdown.

"We don't really get a Christmas"

Aoife Donegan of MAC in Cork will only get two days off this Christmas.

Makeup artist Aoife Donegan has worked in retail for the last eight years and is coming up to her fourth Christmas in one of Cork’s busiest present destinations, MAC makeup.

“It’s stressful. Especially because of the lockdown,” she says. “Our hours are a lot longer since we reopened, 9am to 9pm at the moment and Christmas week we’re 8am to 9pm, so we don’t really get a Christmas.”

Aoife says that the last few days have been hectic, with crowds already becoming uncontrollable just two days post-lockdown. Some customers have even been intervening when they see someone causing a situation for staff members.

“I feel like this weekend will one hundred percent be one of our busiest,” she says. “On our first day open there were three of us on and one girl went on her break and we had to call her back straight away because the crowds just got ridiculous.”

“It gets really hectic around Christmas anyway, but this year will be a totally different type of busy.”

Aoife says that while being on her feet for such a long day is hard enough, it’s often made even more stressful by difficult customers.

“Customers are a lot more difficult at Christmas, which is understandable. People are in a rush and they want to get their presents sorted, especially this year when they have such a short timeframe, but I think their frustration always comes out on us,” she explains.

“Some can become a bit aggressive if something is out of stock and you just have to keep calm but sometimes you do flip a little bit because it might be the fourth person giving out to you about the same thing.”

“Saying that though we have the nicest customers as well. When we could do makeovers some people would bring us treats or a coffee. But I think it’ll be a totally different Christmas this year with a totally different atmosphere. You can already see people getting impatient,” Aoife says.

The staff has also noticed that customers are struggling to follow the Covid-19 guidelines since reopening.

“I can already tell that the customers will not follow the guidelines. Not everyone, but a lot of people, certainly with the two-meter rule,” Aoife says.

“Because we’re work in beauty, you can still swatch products on your arm or neck and some people will take the mask off to do so and we need to ask them to keep it on and we might get the head eaten off us. People will come in behind the counter to us as well. It’s really hard to crowd control.”

Aoife says that she’s been in the business so long she’s learned to numb herself against rudeness and understands that she signed up for the stress when she took the job. The staff is also hoping that a busy month will help them meet their sales targets, which have been in a deficit this year.

“Overall, I don't mind working at Christmas. It’s a nice buzz around the place, you’re kept busy, and it’s really good to see Cork city busy again,” she explains.

“The only thing I would change is the hours. We only close one day of the year so we don’t really get holidays. I only have two days off for Christmas and then I’m back in for a full week. That’s what I find so hard."

"You can deal with customers, you can control your mindset. But you can’t control your hours. It feels like no one understands that we have families as well.”

"Nothing surprises me anymore"

McCambridge's Tasting Table used to be used for whiskey samples, but these days Dave Naughton and his co-workers are using it to display cleaning products.

Dave Naughton has been working in retail for a similar length of time to Aoife, however, his shop has a little more leniency when it comes to time off.

McCambridge’s is a family-run business located on Shop Street in Galway, making it one of the city’s busiest locations at Christmas. Their upstairs restaurant has remained closed since the second lockdown started, but it’s luxury food shop and off-license remained open and have been busier than ever in the past few days.

“McCambridge's is always busy at Christmas,” Dave says. “Everyone comes in to get their usual Christmas treats, like mince pies, wine, Christmas puddings, turkeys and hams, and everything else.”

“We were one of the only places open during lockdown so we were getting a good string of people coming in all along but definitely since level 5 has gone there has been more and more people in.”

The shop even had to roster a staff member to stand at the door during lockdown to ensure the queuing system was running properly as the lines can reach towards the end of the street during their busiest hours.

“It was so annoying at the start because we have a coffee bar as well so you had to ask each customer if they wanted to go into the shop or get coffee and then with the masks it was just impossible for them to hear you," Dave explains.

“Everyone seems to mostly be following the rules though, but there are a few exceptions. A lot of people will come in and say they have an exemption and don’t need to wear a mask, which probably isn’t true but who are we to say. It’s hard.“

“Social distancing can be an issue as well. I’ve noticed that some older people find it hard to follow the protocols. We have signs up asking customers to try to pay with card but the amount of money that we’re handling. We’re also handling food as well when customers are coming up with their shopping, so we’re just passing anything straight to them. We have to sanitise our hands after every transaction and clean everything down just in case.”

This will be Dave’s sixth Christmas working in McCambridge’s, where he floats between the tills, off-license, office, and hamper-making.

“Customers are definitely more stressed at Christmas time, especially the ones that come in in the latter days. They’re panicking if they’ve forgotten something or trying to chance their arm to get a hamper long after we’ve sold out. Nothing surprises me anymore,” he laughs.

Dave says that working in retail this time of year can be a nightmare but the spirit inside the shop is good overall and the staff has a special relationship with their regular customers.

“It’s just so busy. The phones just never stop and there are a million things to do, there are just not enough hours in the day."

"We had to stop customers sneaking into the clothes section"

Marks & Spencer is one of the country's busiest shops at Christmas time. Picture: Sasko Lazarov.

A Marks & Spencer worker, who asked not to be named for this article, says that while she’s happy to get back to work in the shop’s clothes section, she thinks she’ll be praying for level 5 again soon.

“Christmas time is definitely more stressful than usual,” she says. “The last Christmas I worked was super hectic. The opening hours get longer so the shifts are later. Then we have the late nights during Christmas week and work until 8pm on Christmas Eve which isn’t ideal because my family has a lot of traditions that I miss out on and I’d be so tired then on Christmas day.”

The 21-year-old says that dealing with short-tempered customers coming up to Christmas can be stressful, but the real work she dreads comes after Stephen’s day.

“Christmas can be crazy because people order their dinners from us and just generally get lots of their Christmas bits in M&S. Some people can get very crabby when certain things are out of stock and we don’t know when they’ll be back,” she says. “But I find it’s actually after Christmas that’s much worse, between people returning presents and the sales.”

She also says that even though the Government's restrictions have only been lifted for a few days, the shop is already getting manic.

“It’s definitely busier already and I’d say it will get busier. I work in the clothes section and that was closed off [in level 5] so we were put between working in foods and monitoring the clothing section,” she explains.

“The days monitoring were quite long because obviously there’s not much to be tidying so it was just wandering around making sure customers were adhering to the rules and not going for a browse.

“We got the odd few who just ignored the barriers and went browsing and if one person went in and someone else saw then everyone would think they could go in."

"Then we had to deal with people getting frustrated when we would tell them they couldn’t be in the section.”

Overall, the worker says that most customers have been respectful of the rules, which the staff massively appreciate, but she tries not to think about the risk she is at if they don’t.

“There’s always the fear of getting sick,” she says. “I try not to think about it because if I do, I think I’d never want to go back to work.”

“I’m kind of glad to be back busy now but in a few weeks, I imagine that I’ll be wishing we were in level 5 again."