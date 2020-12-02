Late Late Toy Show's JohnJoe Brennan is all grown up and has left us a video message

19-year-old JohnJoe now lives in Paris and is studying to become a lawyer "without too many interruptions"
JohnJoe Brennan is all grown up.

Wed, 02 Dec, 2020 - 09:36
Anna O’Donoghue

As we approach the week-on mark from this year’s Late Late Toy Show, still reeling in Adam’s virtual hugs, a familiar face has reappeared to make us smile.

JohnJoe Brennan - the clock-loving star of 2009.

The Roscommon native starred on the show reviewing his Roald Dahl collection but captured our heart with his fascination with clocks and desire to be a horologist when he was older.

JohnJoe starring on the Late Late Toy Show in 2009
Now, JohnJoe lives in Paris and is studying to become a lawyer.

Taking to Instagram, the 19-year-old told the followers of his family's business 'Time Pieces' that he was delighted to hear that the recent lockdown in Ireland is now lifted and reminded people to #shoplocal.

"Hello everyone and greetings from Paris where I am studying law without too many interruptions, thankfully," he begins.

"I know it has been a practically trying and frustrating period for you all but I'm delighted to hear that it is coming to an end".

JohnJoe went on to promote his "wonderful” shop owned by his grandparents on Main Street in Roscommon.

He told their followers that it will open today, Wednesday, December 9, and that his family and employees of the shop love "nothing more than pleasing their customers".

He also mentioned that people should keep an eye on the shop window which is "particularly lovely at this time of year".

Singing off he wishes everyone a “very very Happy Christmas” and hopes that the new year will be better than this one.

Family Notices