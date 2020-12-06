The Shape I'm In: 'People would say I'm highly strung... I drink a lot of coffee'

THERE are many things the world doesn’t know about Jonathan McCrea. For example, even though he’s on it every week, he rarely watches TV. Though there is one movie he never misses this time of year.

“We always joke about Elf in my house,” he laughs. “The scene where they’re singing and Santa flies over. I cry every time. Not just welling up but streams of tears down my face. It’s embarrassing.”

From his love of Elf to a secret addiction to chocolate and a failed audition for The Den, the Malahide native has plenty of stories, including his interesting path to becoming a science broadcaster.

“I have quite a technical mind. My dad is a pilot and we had a computer when I was in primary school, which really weren’t around much in 1981, so he taught me how to code,” McCrea says.

“I went on to work in IT but it wasn’t for me. I wanted to try something else, so I auditioned for The Den actually. I got a job on another kids show instead and that was the beginning of it all.”

McCrea has been working on RTÉ's 10 Things to Know About for six seasons now, as well as on Newstalk’s Futureproof since he first pitched the programme 11 years ago. In 2012, the father-of-two also founded his own media training company. Hence the lack of time to watch telly.

“People would say I’m highly strung,” he laughs. “I drink a lot of coffee.”

What shape are you in?

Before lockdown, I would play football a few times a week and go cycling on the weekends. Once you hit 40 everyone starts wearing spandex. Cycling becomes the new going out. I go running with my wife now but I do miss it.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

People say you can’t win friends with salad, but those people haven't eaten mine. It's my favourite food. But I make up for it by eating chocolate all of the time.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Tony’s Chocolonely, the purple one. It shouldn’t be allowed, it’s just too good.

What would keep you awake at night?

Worrying about work. Sometimes my decisions can affect hundreds or thousands of people. It always works out though.

How do you relax?

Relaxing isn't something I do well. If I manage to carve out half an hour to read or swim without the kids at me, or feeling like I should be tidying or doing something else, I’m doing well.

Who are your sporting heroes?

I think Katie Taylor is amazing. These people who have this ability to say “this is my goal and I’m going to do it,” I find it so compelling. I'm so poor at focusing on one thing.

What’s your favourite smell?

Waffles. I was in Nice when I was a teenager and got one from one of those huts and the smell of that mix was just unbelievable.

What would you like to change about your appearance?

I hate my smile. I know it’s bad but it just doesn’t feel right on my face.

When is the last time you cried?

I cry all the time during films. The one we joke about is Elf. Everyone turns to watch me when that scene comes on.

What traits do you least like in others?

I don’t like it when people individually attack a person rather than their ideas, it doesn't matter who it is. Attack the ideas, not the person.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I’m so impatient. My dad flew stand-by so he was always rushing, I think I got it from him. I’ll be waiting at the door and ten minutes later my wife and kids are nowhere to be seen and I’ll start yelling. We laugh about it.

Do you pray?

No. I’m an atheist and I don’t believe in an organised spiritual being. I think there’s enough wonder in the world without it.

What would cheer up your day?

We just got a puppy, so that really cheers me up.

What quote inspires you most?

“Everything is interesting if you go into it deeply enough,” by physicist Richard Feynman.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

On the top of any mountain on a snowboard. There’s just nothing like it.