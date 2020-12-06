The Shape I'm In: 'People would say I'm highly strung... I drink a lot of coffee'

THERE are many things the world doesn’t know about Jonathan McCrea. For example, even though he’s on it every week, he rarely watches TV. Though there is one movie he never misses this time of year.
“We always joke aboutin my house,” he laughs. “The scene where they’re singing and Santa flies over. I cry every time. Not just welling up but streams of tears down my face. It’s embarrassing.”
From his love ofto a secret addiction to chocolate and a failed audition for , the Malahide native has plenty of stories, including his interesting path to becoming a science broadcaster.
“I have quite a technical mind. My dad is a pilot and we had a computer when I was in primary school, which really weren’t around much in 1981, so he taught me how to code,” McCrea says.
“I went on to work in IT but it wasn’t for me. I wanted to try something else, so I auditioned foractually. I got a job on another kids show instead and that was the beginning of it all.”
McCrea has been working on RTÉ'sfor six seasons now, as well as on Newstalk’s since he first pitched the programme 11 years ago. In 2012, the father-of-two also founded his own media training company. Hence the lack of time to watch telly.
“People would say I’m highly strung,” he laughs. “I drink a lot of coffee.”
Watch 10 Things to Know About on RTÉ One Mondays at 8:30pm
Before lockdown, I would play football a few times a week and go cycling on the weekends. Once you hit 40 everyone starts wearing spandex. Cycling becomes the new going out. I go running with my wife now but I do miss it.
People say you can’t win friends with salad, but those people haven't eaten mine. It's my favourite food. But I make up for it by eating chocolate all of the time.
Tony’s Chocolonely, the purple one. It shouldn’t be allowed, it’s just too good.
Worrying about work. Sometimes my decisions can affect hundreds or thousands of people. It always works out though.
Relaxing isn't something I do well. If I manage to carve out half an hour to read or swim without the kids at me, or feeling like I should be tidying or doing something else, I’m doing well.
I think Katie Taylor is amazing. These people who have this ability to say “this is my goal and I’m going to do it,” I find it so compelling. I'm so poor at focusing on one thing.
Waffles. I was in Nice when I was a teenager and got one from one of those huts and the smell of that mix was just unbelievable.
I hate my smile. I know it’s bad but it just doesn’t feel right on my face.
I cry all the time during films. The one we joke about isEveryone turns to watch me when that scene comes on.
I don’t like it when people individually attack a person rather than their ideas, it doesn't matter who it is. Attack the ideas, not the person.
I’m so impatient. My dad flew stand-by so he was always rushing, I think I got it from him. I’ll be waiting at the door and ten minutes later my wife and kids are nowhere to be seen and I’ll start yelling. We laugh about it.
No. I’m an atheist and I don’t believe in an organised spiritual being. I think there’s enough wonder in the world without it.
We just got a puppy, so that really cheers me up.
“Everything is interesting if you go into it deeply enough,” by physicist Richard Feynman.
On the top of any mountain on a snowboard. There’s just nothing like it.