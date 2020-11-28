Wedding of the Week: From supermarket aisle to wedding aisle for Christina and Danny

Their eyes met across a counter in Dunnes Stores in Macroom, Co Cork, in 2009 but Christina Twomey and Danny Fox might not have started a conversation had it not been for the customer ahead of Danny suddenly having to dash back through the supermarket to pick up a forgotten item.

Christina, from Mushera, Millstreet, and Danny, from Kilmichael, Macroom, were both employed in Dunnes at the time. “I worked at the checkouts and served Danny, who worked on the shop floor, when he was on his lunch break,” said Christina. “We got chatting at the tills when the customer before Danny had to run back down the shop for eggs — the rest is history!”

They got engaged in New York in 2018 when Danny popped the question at the top of the Rockefeller Center at night and exchanged vows recently in St Patrick’s Church, Millstreet, in a Mass led by Fr John Fitzgerald. They held their reception in the front garden of their residence, in Toames, Kilmichael, Macroom.

Their photographer, John Sexton, arranged photoshoots in Macroom and Kilmichael, after which they re-joined their guests in the marquee in their garden. “John was very professional, we received proofs of the pictures very quickly — and we all know how to pose for professional-looking photos now!” said the bride.

Anthony Fleming productions [anthonyflemingproductions.com] took care of the videography and live-streamed the wedding ceremony to family and friends who couldn't be there due to the restrictions.

Toasting to their future happiness were both sets of parents, Joan and Con Twomey, and Eileen and Derek Fox, and also wishing them well were Danny’s grandmother Marie Fox, Christina’s grandmother, Eily Twomey, and Danny’s grandparents, Nonie and Donie O’Keeffe.

Danny’s grandmother, Dublin-based Marie Fox, sent a video message, in which she sang Danny Boy for the newlyweds. “It had guests in tears,” said Christina.

Christina’s sister, Helen Twomey, was by her side as chief bridesmaid while her sister-in-law, Alice Fox, joined forces wither friends, Caroline Barry and Julie Buckley, as bridesmaids.

Danny’s nieces, Leah, Ivy and Olivia Fox were the flower girls.

Danny’s brother, Robert Fox, was his best man while his cousins, Steven O’Keeffe and Brendan O’Keeffe, and his friend, Peter Lynch, took on groomsman duties.

The couple had originally planned to get married on July 10, 2020, in Millstreet, followed by a hotel reception in Killarney. “But after postponing due to Covid restrictions we decided to scale back and have a garden wedding,” said the bride.

“We had to scale back the 220-strong guest list to just 43 of our nearest and dearest. We had a marquee (supplied by Axis Marquees, Cork) set up at home with the works, drinks reception with canapes, a fully catered sit-down meal, bar, music, sweet-cart — you name it; we definitely didn't feel like we missed out.”

Organising the event “was stressful for the days leading up to the wedding”, adds Christina.

“We had to wait for a lot of things to fall into place, but it was definitely worth it!” she said. “The house was painted and garden fenced — and it was all hands on deck for the few weeks leading up to the wedding and we couldn't be more grateful for the help that we received from friends and family.”

OM Catering [omcatering.ie] provided the catering while BCH Event Hire [bcheventhire.ie] supplied the equipment.

The bridal hairstyling was by Martina Tarrant, Eurostyles, Millstreet, with makeup by Orla O’Connor Cullen, Co Cork.

Christina found the perfect dress at Wed2be, Dublin, and Simply Suits, Cork, ensured the groom and his party looked dapper.

Lavender and Lace, Donoughmore, Cork, created the floral arrangements.

The band, The Killarneys, kept everyone entertained until late.

The newlyweds had originally planned to honeymoon in Singapore and Koh Samui in July 2020 but the trip is currently postponed to April 2021. “Let’s wait and see!” said Christina.

Christina is a human resources business partner with renewable energy company, Statkraft Ireland Ltd, and Danny is internal sales manager with Down2Earth Materials, which specialises in compostable foodservice packaging.

