From dairy to literary, 10 Advent calendars to enjoy in December

Lidl’s Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar (€8.99)

Cheese-lovers will be delighted with Lidl’s offering this year. The cheese Advent calendar isn’t a new offering but a festive favourites seen on the middle aisle in Christmases past.

Percy Pig Advent Calendar (€7.50)

Percy Pig Advent calendar

A perfect Percy snow scene with 24 Percy Pig-shaped milk chocolate shapes and a pack of the beloved piggies to tuck into. This year’s Percy Pig Advent Calendar has seen 125% more sold so far this year than in the same period last year.

Available from Marks & Spencer.

Lindt Advent Calendar (€15)

Lindor Advent calendar

Enjoy a daily dose of bliss with the Lindor Milk Advent Calendar, which has a Lindor truffle surprise behind each door. The decadent Advent calendar is available from supermarkets nationwide.

NUXE Beauty Countdown Advent calendar (€69.90)

NUXE Advent calendar

Each window opens to reveal an iconic NUXE product. The Advent calendar includes the Prodigieux Moisturising Body Lotion, Rêve de Miel Face Cleansing & Make-Up Removing Gel, Crème Prodigieuse Boost Gel Cream and the Very Rose Micellar Water. Available from Lloyds Pharmacy nationwide, Cloud10 Beauty.com, Meagherspharmacy.ie, ChTralee.com, Mulliganspharmacy.com, Marronspharmacy.ie and Magees.ie.

West Cork Literary Festival Advent Calendar (free)

Author Kevin Barry. Picture: Darragh Kane

The West Cork Literary Festival has created a special 2020 Advent calendar for the count down to Christmas. Each day, a short video featuring one of 24 irish writers reading from their new books will be unveiled. Among the writers who will be waiting behind each door are: Alan McMonagle, Stephen Sexton, Sarah Crossan, and Kevin Barry. Available here.

Nespresso Advent Calendar (€35 - €40)

Nespresso Advent Calendar

Do you start your morning with a coffee? Why not try a new one every day in December? Nespresso has revealed its Variations Italia Advent calendar. The coffees in this year’s Variations Italia range are influenced by the traditional Italian flavours of regional sweet treats, including hazelnut cake, amaretti and pecan biscotti. Available here.

Shiseido’s Advent Calendar (€150)

Shisheido Advent calendar

This Christmas Shiseido’s Advent Calendar has 24 exceptional surprises so you can enjoy a daily ritual and enjoy discovering a wide selection of beauty treats, perfect to make you sparkle in the run up to the festive season. Shiseido is available in Arnotts and pharmacies nationwide.

Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Advent Calendar (€40, was €50)

Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Advent calendar

A dream come true for Harry Potter fans, this Advent calendar is packed full of beauty treats from the famous wizarding world. Whether you’re a Hufflepuff or a Gryffindor, there’s beauty surprises made for all the Hogwarts houses. Available here.

Disney Sock Advent Calendar (€26.66, was €40)

Disney's 12 Socks of Christmas Advent calendar

This Christmas calendar is filled with Disney-themed socks from Mickey Mouse to Olaf. Treat your feet to 11 ankle socks and a special cosy sock on the 12th day. Available here.

Aimee Connolly Exclusive Advent Calendar (€65)

Aimee Connolly Advent calendar

Sculpted By Aimee’s 7 Days of Sculpted includes seven treasures packed inside a gorgeous gift box for you to enjoy. Behind each door is a best seller; Bronze Base Light/Medium, Mini Buffer Brush, Beauty Base Pearl Mini, Side Sweep Lashes, Refill Pans, Refill Palette and Liquid Lights Highlight. Available here.