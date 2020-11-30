From dairy to literary, 10 Advent calendars to enjoy in December

Traditionally on December 1, many families and children will begin opening Advent calendars in the days leading to Christmas. Here are some that caught our eye to suit all ages, tastes and interests
From dairy to literary, 10 Advent calendars to enjoy in December

The first door of the Advent calendar opens tomorrow...

Mon, 30 Nov, 2020 - 11:43
Denise O’Donoghue

Lidl’s Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar (€8.99) 

Cheese-lovers will be delighted with Lidl’s offering this year. The cheese Advent calendar isn’t a new offering but a festive favourites seen on the middle aisle in Christmases past.

Percy Pig Advent Calendar (€7.50)

Percy Pig Advent calendar
Percy Pig Advent calendar

A perfect Percy snow scene with 24 Percy Pig-shaped milk chocolate shapes and a pack of the beloved piggies to tuck into. This year’s Percy Pig Advent Calendar has seen 125% more sold so far this year than in the same period last year.
Available from Marks & Spencer.

Lindt Advent Calendar (€15) 

Lindor Advent calendar
Lindor Advent calendar

Enjoy a daily dose of bliss with the Lindor Milk Advent Calendar, which has a Lindor truffle surprise behind each door. The decadent Advent calendar is available from supermarkets nationwide.

NUXE Beauty Countdown Advent calendar (€69.90) 

NUXE Advent calendar
NUXE Advent calendar

Each window opens to reveal an iconic NUXE product. The Advent calendar includes the Prodigieux Moisturising Body Lotion, Rêve de Miel Face Cleansing & Make-Up Removing Gel, Crème Prodigieuse Boost Gel Cream and the Very Rose Micellar Water. Available from Lloyds Pharmacy nationwide, Cloud10 Beauty.com, Meagherspharmacy.ie, ChTralee.com, Mulliganspharmacy.com, Marronspharmacy.ie and Magees.ie.

West Cork Literary Festival Advent Calendar (free) 

Author Kevin Barry. Picture: Darragh Kane
Author Kevin Barry. Picture: Darragh Kane

The West Cork Literary Festival has created a special 2020 Advent calendar for the count down to Christmas. Each day, a short video featuring one of 24 irish writers reading from their new books will be unveiled. Among the writers who will be waiting behind each door are: Alan McMonagle, Stephen Sexton, Sarah Crossan, and Kevin Barry. Available here.

Nespresso Advent Calendar (€35 - €40) 

Nespresso Advent Calendar
Nespresso Advent Calendar

Do you start your morning with a coffee? Why not try a new one every day in December? Nespresso has revealed its Variations Italia Advent calendar. The coffees in this year’s Variations Italia range are influenced by the traditional Italian flavours of regional sweet treats, including hazelnut cake, amaretti and pecan biscotti. Available here.

Shiseido’s Advent Calendar (€150) 

Shisheido Advent calendar
Shisheido Advent calendar

This Christmas Shiseido’s Advent Calendar has 24 exceptional surprises so you can enjoy a daily ritual and enjoy discovering a wide selection of beauty treats, perfect to make you sparkle in the run up to the festive season. Shiseido is available in Arnotts and pharmacies nationwide.

Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Advent Calendar (€40, was €50) 

Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Advent calendar
Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Advent calendar

A dream come true for Harry Potter fans, this Advent calendar is packed full of beauty treats from the famous wizarding world. Whether you’re a Hufflepuff or a Gryffindor, there’s beauty surprises made for all the Hogwarts houses. Available here.

Disney Sock Advent Calendar (€26.66, was €40) 

Disney's 12 Socks of Christmas Advent calendar
Disney's 12 Socks of Christmas Advent calendar

This Christmas calendar is filled with Disney-themed socks from Mickey Mouse to Olaf. Treat your feet to 11 ankle socks and a special cosy sock on the 12th day. Available here.

Aimee Connolly Exclusive Advent Calendar (€65) 

Aimee Connolly Advent calendar
Aimee Connolly Advent calendar

Sculpted By Aimee’s 7 Days of Sculpted includes seven treasures packed inside a gorgeous gift box for you to enjoy. Behind each door is a best seller; Bronze Base Light/Medium, Mini Buffer Brush, Beauty Base Pearl Mini, Side Sweep Lashes, Refill Pans, Refill Palette and Liquid Lights Highlight. Available here.

Read More

'It was a B-bomb':  Tubridy claims that he did not drop F-bomb during Toy Show

More in this section

Glastonbury Festival 2014 - Day 3 Dolly Parton: How Elvis Presley dispute made me cry all night long
Inspiring Adam and Saoirse among stars of an emotional Late Late Toy Show Inspiring Adam and Saoirse among stars of an emotional Late Late Toy Show
Listen to our new Weekend podcast, with our guest, Derval O'Rourke Listen to our new Weekend podcast, with our guest, Derval O'Rourke
'It was a B-bomb':  Tubridy claims that he did not drop F-bomb during Toy Show

'It was a B-bomb':  Tubridy claims that he did not drop F-bomb during Toy Show

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices