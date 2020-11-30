Pet Corner: Big Bark K9 charity events for Christmas

Christmas is a time of goodwill and cheer, with many people choosing to support good causes at this time of year, including animal charities.

The Big Bark K9 podcast, presented by Darragh Bourke, is hosting a series of virtual events to raise funds for animal charities in Ireland. The charities which will benefit from the events are Limerick Animal Welfare, MADRA, Search & Rescue Dogs Association, and Dogs Aid Animal Sanctuary.

Darragh says he is happy he can offer a platform for many pet businesses to display their goods and services while also helping charities.

"Many of my friends who work in the pet industry need a boost and while there are so many groups on social media promoting these businesses, there is no one outlet for pet businesses to operate as a collective group and showcase their products in one place," he says.

From vet Q&As to virtual visits with Santa Paws, it's an ideal way for pet owners to give to causes close to their heart while also treating their beloved dogs.

On December 6, The Big Bark will host a live Q&A session with Dr. Tim Kirby of petbond.ie discussing why a dog is for life and not just for Christmas, why you should adopt and not shop at Christmas while offering some great tips for pet owners.

One of the core motives of All I Woof for Christmas is to encourage people this Christmas to #Adoptdontshop. Always adopt from your local animal shelter, not just at Christmas but all year round. Its one way that we'll be able to stamp out illegal puppy farms. pic.twitter.com/fjSnxh8Fwr — The Big Bark k9 podcast (@bigbarkpodcast) November 24, 2020

Pet owners will also be offered the opportunity to meet with Santa Paws virtually on December 12 and 13. They will have the chance to submit their letters to Santa in advance on behalf of their pets and will also receive a personalised letter from Santa Paws. Pet owners also have the opportunity to purchase just a personalised letter from Santa Paws without the visit. All funds will once again be distributed among the four charities.

Finally, on December 20, the festive series of The Big Bark wraps up with an evening of festive chats with some favourite guests of the show and live entertainment from more of Ireland's talented musicians. The total funds raised for the four charities will also be revealed during this show.

Owning dogs makes Christmas more magical for Darragh, he says.

"I love nothing more than waking up on Christmas morning, and giving my dogs all of the presents wrapped under the tree with their names on it and I know that there are many pet owners out there that do the same, they spoil their pets at Christmas. But, there are a lot of dogs and cats as well as other animals who do not get to experience this joy on Christmas morning."

Raffle Tickets, as well as tickets to the Santa Paws virtual visits and the personalised letters from Santa Paws, are available to purchase directly from The Big Bark on christmas.thebigbark.ie.