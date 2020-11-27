The Secret Teacher: I'm grateful for how much children teach me

MY students have taught me so much. They've done more for me than I've ever done for them.

This week, I'd like to thank them for it.

The accepted narrative is that we grown-ups look after children. Of course, in a basic sense, this is true: We feed and clothe them; we do our best to keep them safe.

But, oftentimes, and when we adults most need it, it's the other way round. Children remind us to put one foot in front of the other and to keep going. They are ballasts and anchors in the stormiest of seas.

This is because children's needs are immediate. Thankfully, the bigger picture hasn't developed for them yet. And so, they dictate that we are grounded in the immediate, too.

I suppose, it's nature's way. It's why we need one another. Children and grown-ups.

But I'm not sure we acknowledge our children enough — what they do for us — in public debates around schools and education. We are all guilty of losing ourselves in the bigger picture, teachers, and parents alike.

Teachers get lost in the narrative of the final exams, the high stakes, the importance of their reputations. Beyond the school grounds, parents become clouded by fears of the future, noise over WhatsApp groups, and the general struggles of parenting.

But children are the centre. They help us to pull back from the mess, retract into the tiny details of living; they help us to find our footing, again, in what's real. So often, I've come into school with a worry, an ache in my heart, or a nag, a niggle, in my mind over something. It can be as small as a silly irritation over a text message. Or it can be bigger: The loss or injury of a loved-one, a weight that's difficult to bear.

You would imagine being a teacher in such times is tough.

Teaching is a performance, after all, and there's always a need to be an altered version of yourself; more upbeat generally, more certain.

There is no option to hide at your desk behind a screen or a telephone. Following a difficult personal experience, you cannot re-enter your classroom like you might your office, or any other grown-up space. Teaching is a job full of integrity in that sense — teachers are always required to put their students first.

But this is exactly what makes it so fulfilling and being a teacher continually saves me.

In my darkest moments, one small 'hello' from a child puts me back in the present.

It returns me to a calming place. Grown-ups look for mindfulness in meditation, but our young people are natural providers of it.

The not-so-comical quip about teachers being in it for the holidays is so rarely true.

I'd like to hear and read less in the news about unions and government officials, when it comes to Covid-19 in schools, now.

I’d like us all, this Christmas of all Christmases, to devote our pages to how wonderful and courageous our students have been throughout this period; how much they've helped and guided us grown-ups.

I’d like to give voice to what I know most teachers feel: Intense gratitude. Our unions don’t always represent us. We are too busy in the business of schools to listen to them. I have zero interest in finishing school early this year.

I have zero interest in demanding that I get vaccinated before anyone else.

I have zero interest in bringing up issues of payment in the height of a pandemic. I’ve had to turn off my radio too often recently.

I do have an interest in saying 'thank you' to students everywhere, for making the last few months not only manageable, but inspiring for us teachers.

We are so lucky to be around you; to be taught the most important lessons by you.

Some mornings, when I'm hungry for a bit of soul food, I pretend to ready myself at the desk, but, really, I'm just basking in the small details of my students' lives. I feign problems with technology, while I'm eavesdropping. Unashamedly, I engage in quiet acts of espionage. I listen in on one teenage girl, who declares very earnestly that black eyeliner doesn't suit her face.

I overhear another girl imagining a world with green sky and blue grass, asking what colour the clouds would be. A boy tells a friend about finding a coin on the way to school and picking it up. His concerned pal tells him to sanitise his hands. He raises a paw to go to the toilet.

I nod and start the lesson, anchored in the little lives I depend upon.

I speak for my fellow teachers, this week, when I say that these students change our lives for the better: Immeasurably so. Every single one of them: The badly behaved, the troubled, the angry, the funny and the brave.

I've heard it said that people dying often wish they'd worked less and spent more time with their families.

Teachers will never feel that way, because schools stand together like families, in our shared experiences, our highs and our lows. Every member of every school is precious. I hope every student is made to feel that way today and every other day.

I hope we can look after our students even half as well as they look after us.