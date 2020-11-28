The best Christmas decorations to buy locally

“O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree, how lovely are thy branches…” So the refrain echoes in praise of the peaked confections we shoehorn into our living spaces each year.

We negotiate with furniture and sulking plants, with disgruntled pets and equally disgruntled partners. We huff and we puff whilst straining to hear the muttered entreaties, buried somewhere at the base, from the poor unfortunate who garners the least coveted position of ‘straightener upper’.

There are sweaty brows, colourful choices of words, and a stern talking to directed at the cat — along with a plea to resist the urge to mount a climbing expedition to the summit. The cat will confirm her reticence to agree to same by smirking at us … from her perch from a central branch of the, once again, crooked evergreen.

Much contention has been expressed over which date is deemed suitable to deck the halls with wanton abandon. Traditionalists dictate that the treasured Tannenbaum should not be in situ until the fourth Sunday before Christmas, thus heralding the beginning of Advent. Purists lean towards the 12 days prior. I, however, not giving one figgy pudding to fall into any such category, say: “Hoist away!”

In a year which has been a somewhat symphony of sorrow and sludge, I want to embrace the twinkling of lights, well-loved ornaments, and the ubiquitous festive fixture of many a household which transcends county bounds — the box of cheese and onion Tayto nestled beneath the lower branches alongside the “no-one is to open these until Christmas Day, do you hear me?!” tin of Notions biscuits!

Because for many of us, sadness and pain have been our bedfellows of late. Of which we have had to speak of and sit alongside. Uncomfortably.

We have shouldered burden and grief and now, while we can, while we are able — we should exhale and allow ourselves a pocket of joy. ‘Tis the very season and ‘tis the very sentiment to embody. We are all deserving of it.

Lumineo set of 408 lights €49.95, available instore from O’Farrell’s in Bandon

Many moons ago, I was prone to exercising a somewhat controlling nature in respect of the seasonal décor. This has abated to a significant degree, due largely in part to the arrival of the feline Indiana Jones wannabe and subsequent children.

Whilst I still enjoy the entire spectacle, I have somewhat of a “have at it!”, approach to the tree. Because really, how we bedeck our homes is altogether subjective.

I work on the premise of getting the foundation right — ie situating the tree and the installation of the lights. Artificial tree? You need to follow the golden rule of, “fluff, fluff, and then fluff some more”.

Spending a little longer doing this will ensure fuller limbs upon which to suitably display all of your treasures. A lofty real affair? I stay local — by returning to the same garden centre/vendor each year, it builds a rapport and they have considerable knowledge in advising you on the appropriate option for your home.

Last year, via Instagram, I experienced a fleeting moment of popularity when I shared how I install our tree lights! It yields maximum twinkle and minimal fuss in both the positioning and the subsequent removal. Instead of wrapping them horizontally around the tree, I begin at the top and drape them vertically up and down-thus enabling the lights to be pushed back to conceal wires whilst simultaneously freeing the branches upon which they normally rest.

If, however, you are in the market for some new bulbs this year, then O’Farrell’s, in Bandon, which is a family-run little treasure trove, has done the work for you with the Lumineo Micro-LED Lights which cascade in a glorious waterfall from the peak (Lumineo set of 408 lights €42.95, available from O’Farrell’s, Main St, Bandon or via Instagram @ofarrellsofbandon).

Dressing

Saturday Workshop Wooden Christmas decoration from €9.45. Available instore and online at www.scoutdublin.com

Now that you’ve laid the groundwork, you can reap the rewards by cooing over each and every treasured piece which will adorn the branches. I lean towards the more traditional hues of the season which has meant, by committing to said colour scheme initially, it allows me to now incorporate one or two new pieces each year. Such as these beautiful offerings by Saturday Workshop from the exquisite lifestyle store Scout, which offers incredible and considered wares, curated by owner Wendy Crawford (Saturday Workshop Wooden Christmas decoration from €9.45. Available instore and online at www.scoutdublin.com).

Selection of baubles from €4.00 available instore and online at www.miramira.ie

For some fun and frolics to wink at you from those fluffed branches, look no further than the selection from Mira Mira, where owner Bronwyn stocks her shelves with an eclectic mix of lifestyle finds alongside contemporary kids’ fashion and gifts. For instance, this glorious beehive and cheeky little Brussel (selection of baubles from €40 available instore and online at www.miramira.ie).

Finishing Touches

What is a prodigious spectacle of festive wonder without its crown, you may ask?! Well, since you did enquire, let me present to you said jewel in the form of the Mirrored Star Tree Topper from Cork-based store, Interiosity.

Mirrored Star Tree Topper €19.95, available instore and online at www.interiosity.ie

Run and owned by Nicole and Caroline, they stock a collection of timeless, elegant, and beautiful products for even the most discerning of tastes (Star Tree Topper €19.95, available instore and online at www.interiosity.ie).

Finally, this beautiful and unique piece from Olannmor is sure to be treasured for years to come.

Olive merino knitted wreath €40.00 available online at www.olannmor.com

Made from merino wool by owners and designers Anouk and Frederique in the wilds of the Wicklow Mountains — the wreath is also available in Christmas Ruby, along with nine other shades (Olive Merino Knitted Wreath €40, available online at www.olannmor.com).