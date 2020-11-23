Daughter buys tiny greenhouses so father and friends can continue playing together

Their weekly trad session in a local pub was cut amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The tiny greenhouse session.

Mon, 23 Nov, 2020 - 14:51
Anna O’Donoghue

A daughter has found a way to help her father and his friends continue playing together after their weekly trad session in a local pub was cut amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mary Robinette, who’s based in the US, purchased five tiny greenhouses and space heaters so the group could safely “sit close and be able to see each other’s whole faces”.

“They've been able to do so this summer, but the weather is turning,” Robinette tweeted.

“With small space heaters, they'll be relatively warm and dry through the winter” 

Accompanying the tweet she attached a video of them playing, something she described as “magical” to listen to while she’s been working from home.

In one of the photos, one of the greenhouses was set aside. She explained that this was because of a positive Covid-19 diagnosis and reminded her followers to wear a mask.

“This is just the best. I'm sad it's necessary but what a wonderful solution,” one user said.

While another replied:

This literally made me cry. I miss making music so much.

“Every now and then you get reminded of something that you haven't had since March”.

Louise O'Neill

