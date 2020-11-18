'I'm bursting with love': Rosanna Davison welcomes twins

Gowned up and still managing to look glamorous, delight and contentment shines through Rosanna Davison's eyes in the photograph she posted to her Instagram account this afternoon, hours after the birth of her twin boys, Hugo and Oscar.

The mum of three said: "Our beautiful and healthy identical twin baby boys, Hugo and Oscar, arrived safely into the world this morning and our hearts are bursting with love. Just like that, we’ve become a family of five and all our dreams have come true. We’re deeply grateful to the wonderful, hardworking team at @nationalmaternityhospital for all of their kindness and support."

Rosanna Davison with husband Wes Quirke and their daughter Sophia

In February 2019, Rosanna and her husband Wes became parents to daughter Sophia, born via surrogate. Appearing on The Late Late Show last February, Davison shared her experience of 14 miscarriages, leading the couple to investigate surrogacy.

It was not an easy decision to come to, she told Ryan Tubridy. "The idea of a stranger carrying your child in another country was awful," she said. "How can you prepare yourself for meeting a stranger carrying your child? It was just surreal. I held my composure until we heard the heartbeat in the scan for the first time."

Davison announced her pregnancy with the twins - who were conceived naturally - during the summer. "I was told that I would probably never be able to carry my own baby due to a suspected immune system dysfunction, which numerous different medical treatments failed to rectify. So for this to just happen naturally, and to have twins too by complete chance, is an absolute dream come true for us," she said at the time.

She went on to explain that her doctor couldn't offer a medical explanation for the pregnancy, and urged other people on the fertility journey to hold onto hope.

"We found out I was pregnant after the first month of lockdown when I was far more physically relaxed than I’ve been in years and enjoying the slow pace of family life at home, despite the anxiety and sadness in the outside world. So perhaps that time out from the stress of busy everyday life made all the difference. We still can’t quite believe it ourselves and it’s taken a long time to properly process it and feel ready to share the news. As if 2020 hasn’t already been packed with enough surprises!"