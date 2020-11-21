This Much I Know: comedian Sineád Quinlan

I'm the oldest, I have one brother called Eamonn who is two years younger than me. To be fair, I actually like him. He is twenty-five and really funny. I always tell him that he'd be brilliant at stand-up but he says he'd be terrified.

When I was two, my brother was brought back from the hospital and I had a Baby Born. I thought that he was another doll for me — it didn't occur to me that he was a real baby — so I took him out of the Moses basket to give him a tour of the house. My Mom says that she was on the phone and turned around to see the empty basket and nearly lost her life. She found us outside, where we were in a hole in the hedge — it was my hiding spot.

My Mam, Sheila, is an accountant and my Dad, Eddie, is a psychiatric nurse. We are a very musical family, and it's something we have in common. We can all play some sort of instrument and sing too.

I was a good child. I had my moments like everyone else, but I would say I was quite shy. I am an ambivert, which is a person who is a mixture of both extrovert and introvert. I thought that I was a weirdo, but all of the comedians I have met are similar to me.

I think that rather than being shy, we are comfortable with our own company. This makes sense to me in terms of the career, because you do tend to spend a lot of time by yourself when you're a comedian.

I have never known what I wanted to be. I have been winging it since I was a small child — I'd say I broke my parents' hearts. Eamonn and I are total opposites, he always knew what he wanted to be when he grew up.

Having said that, I think I was born to do what I'm doing now. It probably just took me a while to accept it. Being a comedian is not a normal job at all and not something that someone in school would tell you to do, because it's not 'stable'. I think that the fact that it's an unpredictable industry is why I love it so much.

First tweet since 2013 😂 7 years ago I was studying English and History in college. Everyone told me Id never get anything out of that degree but look at me now utilising them skills as the Non-Roving Roving Reporter on The Den 😂🙌 @DustinOfficial @RadioRayRTE @DoubleZCreative pic.twitter.com/mCVgs01UjB — Sinéad Quinlan (@SineadQuinlan_) November 16, 2020

This pandemic has been the most challenging time of my life so far. I had only gotten started in my career and then everything was put on hold. That's why I was so delighted to have the show with RTÉ because without it, I would have had nothing. I'm one of the lucky ones.

Working with Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen was incredible. They are so lovely, you can totally get 'Aisling' from both of them. They are so down to earth and I think that Aisling is a perfect mixture of both of them.

I want to be remembered for treating everyone the same. Status means nothing to me, and I don't believe in putting anyone on a pedestal, I think we are all the same. I worked as a cleaner and it was such a lonely job. People didn't see me, it was as though I was invisible. That's why now I always say hello to everyone passing by.

My greatest quality is that I am a glass-half-full person. I am very optimistic and I hope its' something that I can hold onto and the world doesn't harden me.

My two best friends' Eve and Claire' are the people I turn to. We have been friends since playschool. The day I got an email to say that I'd made it to the Munster finals of Stand Up and Be Funny on the Ray Darcy show I was meant to be going into the city to book my flights to move to Australia, where Eve lives. The fact that I won the competition then, it was kind of bittersweet because I was meant to be going to Australia to Eve. It was sad for both of us, but we knew it was an opportunity I had to take.

I read somewhere that when you die you are presented with the version of you that you could have been when you reached your full potential and that actually scared the life out of me. The idea of not doing everything that I want to do terrifies me and it gave me the motivation to give every opportunity a lash, even if it scares me.