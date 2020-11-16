Come out ye package fans: Amazon accidentally reunites Ireland

The support account for Amazon on Twitter made a geographical blunder at the weekend that Irish users have been quick to both spot and lampoon.

The Amazon Help account was responding to a customer who was unable to watch the England V Georgia match, which was available exclusively to UK members on its Prime Video platform.

The subscriber, who lives in Northern Ireland, pointed out their issue accessing the stream and was quickly informed of some interesting political news:

“We apologize but upon reviewing your location you're in Northern Ireland. Rugby Autumn Nations Cup coverage is exclusively available to Prime members based in the UK. We don't have the rights to other territories,” the support team told the customer.

Even after the customer pointed out that Northern Ireland is part of the UK, Amazon Help refused to budge.

“Many apologies but, we don't have the broadcast rights for Ireland or other territories.”

Clearly, Amazon Help is a fan of Star Trek and assumes the Irish Reunification of 2024 mentioned by Data is on the cards.

Many Twitter users reacted quickly. Some described it as ‘the Black Friday Agreement’ while others joked about Amazon, which employs thousands of staff in Ireland, including at its customer service centre in Cork, “delivering a United Ireland”.

Come out ye package fans — Philly Byrne (@PhilipNByrne) November 14, 2020

Some hours later, Amazon Help corrected its earlier statement.

“We apologise for the error in our colleague’s response. Our Prime Video subscribers in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK can access and watch the Rugby Autumn Nations Cup on Prime Video as part of their subscription,” it said.

But that’s not all that was said on the Amazon Support page on Saturday bout the Irish issue.

Replying to a subscriber to Prime Video in Dublin who was unable to watch the match, Amazon Help shared five now-iconic words: “We apologize for the troubles.”

The Troubles. You couldn’t make it up.

Between both blunders, Irish people on social media had a field day.

I mean the troubles were your fault. https://t.co/VrbGJlnwmw — Gavin Sheridan (@gavinsblog) November 14, 2020

CHATBOT FAILS

It’s not clear whether the mistakes on Amazon’s support account were caused by human error or an automatic chatbot, but bots have made some major mistakes in the past.

One of the more memorable instances involved Microsoft’s chatbot, Tay, a few years ago. Tay was supposed to get smarter the more it engaged and conversed with people on Twitter but it quickly turned dark. In mere hours, it turned into an offensive pro-Hitler Twitter account, and started describing feminism as a “cult” or a “cancer”.

"Tay" went from "humans are super cool" to full nazi in <24 hrs and I'm not at all concerned about the future of AI pic.twitter.com/xuGi1u9S1A — gerry (@geraldmellor) March 24, 2016

Last year, another Amazon creation was filmed misunderstanding an Irish woman’s accent. An Irish woman was filmed by her daughter while she shouted at Alexa to play "hits of the Eurythmics".

Weather forecasting chatbot, Poncho, was a hit-or-miss example. While it responded to questions, it would often trail off or seem to get bored, especially when contacted via Facebook Messenger. It was shut down in 2018.

Other chatbot issues arise when tone was considered. One person shared a picture of their conversation with PayPal’s bot, which clearly couldn’t read the virtual room. When told the customer had been scammed, it responded: “Great!”

UX Bear was another bot that failed to empathise. When one user told it their grandmother was dead, they said: “Alright! Thanks for the feedback” along with a cheery thumbs-up emoji. Still better than saying “great” we suppose.