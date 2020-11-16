Santa Paws is coming to town: What to buy your dog for Christmas

Something indestructible

As lots of dog-owners will attest, many toys are bought only to be put in the bin hours later. While a waste of money, it’s also a waste of (usually) plastic. Rather than continue to buy and throw away flimsy toys for a dog that likes to chew, consider paying a little more for something that is long-lasting, if not indestructible. Through trial and error, I’ve found dog toys from Kong are some of the best to withstand your madra’s gnashers. Some of Milly’s favourites include a tyre that can be filled with food, like dog-friendly peanut butter or some of her dry food, as well as a red rubber frisbee that, while it seems wobbly and flimsy, has survived a fair few nibbling spells and soars spectacularly through the air.

Something edible

We all know what dogs love more than they love people: food. Why not cater to their wants and needs this Christmas with a food treat they don’t normally get. There are loads of dog advent calendars and stocking fillers available in your local pet shop, or you can make up a little bowl of Christmas food for them while you’re enjoying dinner with your family: they’ll love having turkey (with no bones), mashed potatoes and a few carrots with their favourite people.

Something practical

From a new collar to some glow-in-the-dark gear for their winter walkies, why not fill their stockings with things you’ll actually use. I’ve seen dogs sporting flashing lights and neon collars while out walking and it seems a great purchase: nothing says I love my dog more than gear to prevent them being knocked down or walked into by others at night. Another practical option is to support a dog-themed charity. Munster Lost and Found, Cork DAWG, Irish Dogs for the Disabled and My Canine Companion have calendars, Christmas cards and donation options aplenty.

Something to throw

You can’t beat the old classics. Time and time again, Milly goes back to a glow-in-the-dark, squeaky rubber ball and begs us to throw it for her. You can get all the flashy, gimmicky toys in the world, but sometimes a game of fetch is all they want. We bought ours in the Range when she was a puppy and it’s very hard-wearing - it even survived a few trips under the lawnmower. She has yet to rip a hole in one and the only reason they get replaced is if it’s thrown someplace she can’t get to by one of her humans. Most recently, she watched one float agonisingly slowly away from her into the dark, mysterious centre of the Lough. RIP ball number 42.