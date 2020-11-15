Mick Galwey: 'Live every day like it’s your last because one day you’ll be right'

THERE isn’t much keeping Mick Galwey up at night since getting his persistent heartburn sorted, but one thing has been tugging at the former Ireland captain’s heartstrings: the disappearance of Dingle's beloved Fungie the dolphin.

“It’ll always be a great place but it won’t be the same without Fungie,” says the Kerryman.

Lockdown has been tough on the sporting hero, even before Fungie's disappearance. However, he's well used to transitions, having gone from winning an All-Ireland with Kerry football to becoming a central figure in Munster and Irish rugby over a long career.

He's switched the jersey for an apron as of late, using his extra time to hone his cooking skills and spend time with his kids.

“I’ve spent my life on the road so I’ve embraced it,” he says. “I used to be a baker so I’ve gone back making brown bread as well. It’s trying times but we have to stay positive. We all have our bit to do.”

Galwey has been doing his bit by promoting heartburn awareness, a condition that has worsened for one in five during the pandemic.

“It really was keeping me up at night and all you have to do is talk to the pharmacist,” he says. “A lot of people don’t do anything about it but it's certainly worth looking after, particularly in these trying times.”

What shape are you in?

I’m not too bad for 54. I walk a lot and golf. I usually cycle the Ring of Kerry but I haven’t gotten on the bike yet this year. I need to get back into it.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I’ll always eat a good breakfast and drink a lot of milk. I’ve never broken a bone so I certainly think it's helped.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Getting out for a few pints and a bit of craic at the weekend.

What would keep you awake at night?

My daughter doing her Leaving Cert this year, but she did great. Not much else is keeping me up thankfully since getting the heartburn sorted.

How do you relax?

Throwing myself on the couch with the remote. I watched documentaries, cooking shows, and every match replay imaginable during the lockdown, so it’s great to have live sport again. As long as it’s done right I’m supportive of it going ahead right now.

Who are your sporting heroes?

I admire TJ Reid and David Clifford. Shane Lowry’s win was the highlight of my sporting year last year and Sam Bennett winning the green jersey this year. My earliest heroes were the Kerry team, Mick O’Dwyer, Páidí Ó Sé, I could go on. People say you should never meet your heroes, well I certainly met all of mine and they were great.

What’s your favourite smell?

Fresh cut grass and the great outdoors.

What would you like to change about your appearance?

I got my teeth knocked out in 1992 against Australia. I had a plate until two weeks ago and finally got implants. I don’t know why I didn’t do it sooner.

When was the last time you cried?

When I heard Fungie was gone I shed a little tear. He just brought so much joy. It's heartbreaking.

What traits do you least like in others?

Negativity. I hate being around people that don’t see the good in things.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

Procrastination. Sometimes I put things on the long finger, like the teeth.

Do you pray?

I wouldn’t be on my knees twice a day but I try to be a good Christian. I pray to both of my parents who have passed away, but never for miracles.

What would cheer up your day?

A vaccine.

What quote inspires you most and why?

'Live every day like it’s your last because one day you’ll get it right'. My dad died of cancer when he was 47, my brother died at 55, and it was Anthony Foley’s anniversary recently. It shows you need to take your opportunities because life doesn’t last forever.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

It has to be Kerry. I’m still amazed by the people, the beauty, the atmosphere. It gets me every time.