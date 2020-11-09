School Daze: A thank-you to teachers

MY MOST vivid memory of secondary school is of one of the nuns pinning a newspaper around my skirt. She deemed the skirt too short.

It may well have been the Examiner. I didn’t read it, but I had to go around with it pinned to me all day. I have to say, there’s no doubt about it, I probably wasn’t the only one, but I remember being embarrassed.

But I liked school. On my first day of secondary school, there was, of course, that fear of the unknown, but I settled in quickly. I am outgoing and friendly and I loved sport. I played tennis, loved running, and played soccer.

I am from a family of seven girls and one boy. My brother played rugby and we girls played soccer. It’s strange, I suppose!

Two of my sisters were international soccer players. I didn’t reach that level but I definitely enjoyed playing it.

Our parents were great. As long as we played sport and were making friends, they were happy.

I found Latin difficult and, as for art, I could hardly draw a cat, but I was reasonably good at everything else. I always did my best and I worked very hard.

The most important thing is to be happy with whatever you achieve and do your best.

Maybe teachers influenced me in this thinking but, certainly, at home, my parents’ attitude was, regardless of what level we reached, once it was our best, it was good enough.

If I were to meet myself as a child today, I would say: You’ve done a great job and I am very proud of you.

I worked for many years in sales in the fuel industry. I worked for Tedcastles and Suttons and loved it. I have many different groups of friends and many from those years.

I made some great friends through my work — friends that are always there, they’re like family.

I think we should always have time for those people who have been there for us.

My advice in life? Work hard and you will achieve what you want — and you will never disappoint yourself and I don’t think you will ever have regrets. I certainly have none.

I love sport — I love golf and I played tennis up to not too long ago.

Stephanie Kavanagh with Cllr. Joe Kavanagh, Lord Mayor of Cork, at City Hall. Picture: Denis Minihane.

As for soccer, my husband follows Chelsea and my son Man United, and there I am in the middle of the two, trying to keep the peace.

I think the teacher who influenced me the most was one of the nuns, Sr Vincent. She certainly made an impression on me — she was strict but fair. She created standards. What would I like to say to her today? I suppose I would like to say thank you.

Back then it seemed like the teachers were always right. They were like God!

I barely remember the first disco I went to — it seems like another life.

I do remember getting a new pair of jeans for it, though. I would always have great fun with my friends at this type of event. Even getting ready was so much fun, we enjoyed ourselves before even getting out the door, borrowing clothes from sisters and so on.

What would 13-year-old Stephanie say to me? I think she’d probably say I am going to do OK in life.

I met some great people and made some very strong friendships along the way, including through my work, friendships with colleagues and customers. We meet up a couple of times a year. I treasure those friendships. I loved working with my colleagues and I really enjoyed the customers — the people that kept me in a job.

I am very much a family-orientated person. I would describe myself as loyal and I don’t entertain negativity.

As for these strange times, there are major challenges out there and we all have to follow the guidelines and try and stay safe and healthy. We just have to try to be patient and not worry, and things will improve. I find it so sad that people are going through so much.

I am friendly and I find it difficult to cope with social distancing because I am a hugger.