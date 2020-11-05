Are you pregnant in a pandemic? Yeah, me too

I’ve been a hairdresser for over 15 years and if throughout this pandemic once manicured now wild, grey haired women and shaggy unkept men (or worse still, deranged looking men who were naive enough to let a partner or pal do the honours) have taught us nothing else, it is this…..

blessed be the hairdressers.

It’s a hard job. It's physically challenging, and hours-heavy but where the challenge really lies is:

No matter how busy you are, no matter how verging on insane someone is being, in good times and in bad… You MUST smile.

Whether you just got engaged or whether your house burned down, its the same face - Smiling!

And despite all hair operations ceasing in the Spring, it’s dawned on me of late that we all now, collectively as a nation, are channeling our inner hairdresser.

Smiling on the good days and smiling on the bad.

And let's face it, there have been more bad than good this year.

We sit outside cafes chatting about new cases versus deaths, as though that is perfectly normal coffee conversation.

We pretend the person coughing at the next table isn’t terrifying the entire place and that giving my number out with the frequency of a needy speed dater is entirely fine.

I smile as I say “sorry, not 6, its 7…..0-8-7” Although this time there’s no flirty text coming down the line, this time you really, really hope they don’t call.

We smile while children pass us wearing face masks on sunny days in garden centres and I want to cry.

This urge to cry is almost certainly exacerbated by the fact that I am nine months pregnant.

For the first time in my life I will bring a new life into this world.

The thought fills my heart with so much joy that by the time this joy reaches my eyes a few big fat salty tears of loving anticipation roll down my cheeks. This mostly happens during adverts involving grandparents connecting with their grandchildren via Skype.

I can’t help it.

I used to be able to choose who or what opened up my heart but now my heart sits right under the thinnest skin in the centre of my chest and anyone, everyone can open it.

The Vodafone ad can open it, for god's sake.

I attend the scans by myself.

“How’re you Aisling?” “Yeah good” I say… truth being I’m okay.

I’m so delighted to become a mom and yet I’m nervous about the state of the world, so I guess the average is… I’m okay.

This okay-ness, this low level hum of worry is not aided by the reality that all life’s distractions are off the table for me now.

Aisling O'Donovan is pregnant with her first child during the Covid19 pandemic.

Pregnancy throughout a pandemic could be summarised as:

“COMPUTER SAYS NO!” At least I can go to pregnancy yoga?

Sorry, studio's closed.

Okay, at least I can go out to dinner with my friends?

Sorry, restaurants are also closed, plus no alcohol, remember?

At least, I can have a nice big coffee?

Have you already had one? Because it makes you a bad mom if you have two…

Okay, at least we can take a break from this in sunny Spain?

Sorry, no travel is safe right now.

Why?

Covid or pregnancy?

Im starting to forget which reason is for which interdiction.

I’m not totally consumed by this covid sadness, in fact some days I kind of forget.

I might pick out baby clothes, chat to my friends or family and discuss baby names with my husband, and on those days I’m beaming with gratitude but eventually, perhaps not that day or even the following day, but eventually, I will painfully remember that his father will be kicked out of the hospital after he is born making us a team of two until we are reunited, that neither his doting Aunties in Sydney nor Uncle in California will be home anytime soon to meet him, and that with current restrictions my friends will not be calling with cake and blue-enveloped cards.

After I spill out these truths to myself or someone else I’m quick to self-correct and remind myself of how incredibly lucky I am, that my main focus is for our son to arrive healthily and happily into this currently chaotic world and for him to know he is always loved by us and vitally, now more than ever, that he is safe.

And I guess that will mean smiling when I sometimes don’t feel like it.

Perhaps I’ve been in training for this all my life.

One thing I can focus on which does make me smile, a true authentic smile, is that shortly he will be here and social distancing will be the furthest thing from our minds.

I will hug him and hold him for hours at a time and know that that is what we both want and need one hundred percent.

But until then, I’ll smile in public places, even on the days I don’t feel like it and even if under my mask no one can see.

Because despite how difficult it is to pretend to be cheery on a day with covid fatigue I can’t bring my son into a world that isn’t smiling, even if this year it's been a little…well…forced.