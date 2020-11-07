Wedding of the Week: 'Self-quarantining together was like a pre-marriage bootcamp'

In these pandemic times, even the lead-up to nuptials can lead to “a lifetime of memories”, according to bride, Nicole Machan.

Nicole Machan and Chase Allard exchanged vows in west Kerry

She and Chase Allard crossed the Atlantic to 'elope' and exchange vows in west Kerry.

Nicole, from Seattle, Washington, first met Alabama native, Chase, through mutual friends in 2016. “I had gone down to San Francisco to visit these friends and Chase and I met briefly. At this time, I was living in Seattle and we could sense there was something there between us, but with the distance, things sort of paused there,” she said.

The following year Nicole, a graphic designer, took a job in California, where Chase, who works in real estate, was based. “Our friends quickly informed Chase of my new job and the move and by that weekend they had setup up a double date for the four of us. We've been inseparable ever since!” she said.

Spectacular Dunquin (Dún Chaoin)

The couple is now based in Seattle and Chase proposed on December 19 last year, in their backyard. “We were just reminiscing over our journey together so far as a couple and I was saying how much I loved our little house and was proud of the life we're building,” said Nicole.

Stephen Neary of Eloping in Ireland helped them plan their dream wedding, with celebrant Garrett Ledwith officiating, at Rahinnane Castle.

It was their wedding photographer Philippe Gosseau’s work that sparked the idea to elope. “I came across his photos when I saw them on Eloping in Ireland's website and I thought they were the most moving and artistic wedding photos I've ever seen. I loved how he captured not only the couple and their connection, but the scenery as well — every photo is a true work of art,” said the bride.

“He was so great to work with, too, and Chase and I really appreciated his calm presence and professionalism. He made me feel so comfortable in front of the camera and I felt so confident in his art direction!”

James Ryan of LoveStruck Films was the videographer: “We had booked everything before this pandemic hit and once it did, James went above and beyond to keep me in the loop with Ireland's conditions and provided resources for me to get the most information.”

Nicole Machan and Chase Allard were married by Garrett Ledwith

The newlyweds headed to Coumeenole Beach and Dunquin Pier for their photoshoot.

“I remember just feeling so excited that we were finally married and we kept looking at each other and smiling,” said Nicole. “Even with people around, it felt like we were in our own world that day.”

Self-quarantining together in Ireland before their big day was “almost like a pre-marriage bootcamp”, added Nicole.

“One thing that was very important to us was to be respectful and responsible during this pandemic,” explains the bride.

“We did our research leading up to the trip and knew the importance of self-quarantining for 14 days before starting our wedding week so we adjusted our travel dates and made arrangements with work to work remotely."

'Our wedding was such a fun and beautiful day'

"We arrived in Ireland about three weeks before our big day to start the quarantine process. This ended up being something we were so grateful we were able to do and experience together.”

The newlyweds had no formal reception but toasted to their future at John Benny's Pub with a couple of pints of Guinness and then ended their evening by dining at The Chart House in Dingle. “Our wedding was such a fun and beautiful day in every aspect,” said the bride. “We couldn't have asked for a better team to help us out that day and we got the perfect weather! We were both filled with excitement and so many emotions."

“We had the most beautiful weather that day and view of Dingle Bay from where we were standing. I am so grateful to Stephen Neary from Eloping in Ireland for introducing us to our team.

Nicole Machan and Chase Allard

They're the kind of people that you feel like you've known for years and Chase and I were genuinely sad to say goodbye to them and we couldn't be more grateful for them. Breeda Nagle who did my flowers was the absolute sweetest. Even the host of the Airbnb where we were staying had a bottle of champagne delivered to congratulate us while I was getting ready!"

Nicole Machan's hair and makeup were by Paradise Hair and Beauty in Tralee

The bride wore a Maggie Sottero dress she bought in Seattle and her hair and makeup were by Paradise Hair and Beauty in Tralee.

“It was also a special feeling as we'd walk by people in the streets in Dingle or out at the Beach and Harbour and you'd see their faces light up realising we had just gotten married and then receiving their kind well-wishes and congratulations," added the bride.

The couple had to cancel their plans to honeymoon in Italy, due to Covid-19 restrictions, and instead enjoyed a staycation on their return to Seattle.

