The shape I'm in: Cork comedian Sinead Quinlan on her TV show and losing weight during lockdown

WHILE many of us are making early Christmas preparations, Cork comedian Sinead Quinlan is already planning for a very different occasion.

“Eurovision is my national holiday,” Quinlan says. “I’m such a fan it’s ridiculous. It’s literally like my favourite time of the year. Forget Christmas.” While the 26-year-old is still mourning the cancellation of this year's Eurovision, as well as her own gigs, she’s been on cloud nine since releasing her first series with RTÉ Player.

Most of the stories behind the five-minute-long episodes of Seriously, Sinead? were inspired by the comedian's own life.

“I’m one of these people that ridiculous things just happen to,” Quinlan says.

“One episode is based on the first time I bought corned beef in a deli. Something so simple turned into the most stressful thing in my life.

“I’m 26 years old. How I had never bought corned beef before and why was there so much rigamarole and drama with it? Like that’s not normal.” Seriously, Sinead? came to life after Quinlan won a competition to have a pilot considered by RTÉ. The national broadcaster commissioned the mini-series and the writers behind Oh My God What an Aisling helped Sinead turn her ideas into scripts.

“It was a good match. We complemented each other because I'm similar to Aisling in a sense, so it worked out really well.

"The whole thing is like a dream really.”

Seriously, Sinead? is available to watch now on RTÉ Player

What shape are you in?

I actually lost weight during the pandemic. I’ve put it down to the fact there are no nights out and drinking. Without having gigs as well I’m not eating late in the evenings.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

It annoys most people but I eat really slowly. I’ve always just done it naturally. It’s really good for your digestion.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Eurovision. It’s my dream to actually go some year. Will Ferrell is one of my favourite comedians so when the movie came out this year it was like my two favourite things in the world.

What would keep you awake at night?

My brain comes alive at night. It’s good sometimes because it’s when I get my ideas. I sleep with a notepad next to the bed so I can write them down. But, my mind also likes to remind me of all the embarrassing things I’ve ever done at night. It’s like Reeling in the Years gone wrong.

How do you relax?

Music is probably my biggest way of relaxing. My headphones are nearly a part of my body. I could walk for hours listening away, pretending I’m in music videos.

Who are your sporting heroes?

It’s probably Sean Óg and John Gardiner and the boys. That for me was peak Cork hurling. I have great memories of that time.

What’s your favourite smell?

A spice bag. It’s my go-to.

What would you like to change about your appearance?

There’s such pressure for my generation to look perfect, you can’t even have a blemish. You see some people who try to change things about themselves and they don’t even look real. I’d hate not to look like me.

When is the last time you cried?

Cutting an onion for dinner last night. Besides that, if a dog dies in a movie, it gets me every time. I’m still recovering from Marley and Me.

What traits do you least like in others?

Being condescending.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I’m a perfectionist and can be very hard on myself. It’s important to find a balance with that.

Do you pray?

I’d be more spiritual than religious. I believe in energy and being a good person.

What would cheer up your day?

Free food, it’s the way to my heart.

What quote inspires you most and why?

'Feel the fear and do it anyway'. I’ve not been one bit qualified to do anything I’ve done in the last few years. But I've been ballsy enough to just go for it. It always pays off to push yourself.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Vancouver. I’ve been twice and I just loved it, there’s such a good balance there. I could imagine myself living there, but I have a lot of travelling to do once it’s safe again.

Martha Brennan