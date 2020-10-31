Celebs remember Halloweens past and we pick the best games, films and songs

Amy Huberman

“I freaking love Halloween. I LOVE it. I get so excited about Halloween. Not more than Christmas but it’s not far off. Mainly because there is less to do! I just love that time of year, October is one of my favourite months. In fact, I get giddy on the 1st October because the weather is still nice and bright and Autumny and I love the look and the smell and the feel of Autumn.

Amy Huberman

Halloween for me was literally eating sweets until your tongue is bleeding. It was the sense of independence to be able to head off out with your mates, up and down the roads knocking on doors.

I just loved the suspense. You’d always knock on someone’s door and everyone was like ‘YOU DON’T KNOCK ON THEIR DOOR BECAUSE THEY ARE MEAN’!

And then there was the whole theatre of the night which I adored. It always finished with watching a scary movie and then worrying about it for the next month. Then the joy of Christmas would creep in and wash all the scariness away.

Norma Sheehan

Trick or treat didn’t exist. It was just all around the fire. I think I remember sticking my head in a bucket for an apple.”

HALLOWEEN GAMES

Bobbing for apples

Dating back to Roman times, we appropriated bobbing for apples here in Ireland into the Celtic festival of Samhain, where apples were a sign of fertility and abundance.

How to: Float apples into a basin of water, and take turns trying to bite an apple without using your hands. Expect wet floors and lots of shouting with this one.

Mummy dress up

The first person to turn into a mummy wins in this hilarious game.

How to: Divide into teams and designate one member as the mummy. Start the clock, and begin to wrap the person up in toilet roll. The team who mummifies their member first wins.

What’s the time, Mrs Witch?

Forget Mr Wolf - at Hallow’een the only person who matters is Mrs Witch.

How to: Chose one person to be Mrs Witch and to stand at one side of the room with his back to you. The rest of the family will stand in a line and shout ‘What’s the time, Mrs Witch?’. Creep forward the number of steps that Mrs Witch calls, getting closer and closer until Mrs Witch answers ‘it’s dinner time,’ turns around and chases you all. The person who is caught is the next Mrs Witch.

Pass the fruit

Use oranges, grapefruit or even lemons for this game.

How to: Stand in a circle, and try to pass the fruit to the next person without using your hands - it’s a lot harder than it looks. Don’t let it fall on the floor. The last person with fruit that has yet to fall is the winner.

Snap apple

Traditionally played with apples, using ring doughnuts is easier for smaller children. When played with apples, legend has it that if you sleep with the piece of the apple you bit under your pillow, you will dream of your true love that night.

How to: attach the apple or a doughnut to a string and hang from a tree branch or a washing line. Each person takes turns to try to bite the apple or doughnut, with their hands behind their back. The winner is the person to finish.

YOUR SPOOKY SOUNDTRACK

RAY PARKER JR. - GHOSTBUSTERS (1984)

Guaranteed to be a staple of any Halloween playlist, Ghostbusters occupies a unique place in Western pop-culture: the theme to an enduring ‘spooky’ media franchise that somehow manages to be just about family-friendly across a series of films, television shows and videogames.

It was also a testament to the hitmaking abilities of singer and songwriter Ray Parker Jr, a long-time session musician on the US major-label scene and co-writer of soul classics like ‘You Got the Love’. Or it would have been, were it not for a plagiarism lawsuit filed by fellow eighties icon, Huey Lewis: the similarities between Ghostbusters and Lewis ‘I Want a New Drug’ warranted a 1995 settlement.

ROCKWELL - SOMEBODY’S WATCHING ME (1984)

Given the greater contentiousness of Michael Jackson’s actions in his personal life, placing Thriller on any all-time spooky pop list is as problematic as it is cliché.

But his appearance on his another Motown-connected Hallowe’en hit is a curio of pop history: written by Kennedy ‘Rockwell’ Gordy, a son of the studio’s figurehead Berry Gordy, ‘Somebody’s Watching Me’ is intriguing, as the elder hitmaker disapproved of his son’s moves into contemporary music... until he heard Michael and Jermaine Jackson appearing as guest chorus and backing vocalists respectively on the demo for this tune.

The hit machine worked, and while Rockwell’s pop tenure was short-lived (a son of his own would in turn become one-half of neon pop confection LMFAO in the 2000s), the song’s hook itself likely set a million heads scratching in vague recognition and possible disbelief.

BOBBY PICKETT - MONSTER MASH (1962)

It’s one thing to look side-eyed at the kids dancing for TikTok, quite another to forget that dance crazes date back to the primordial soup of rock ‘n’ roll.

One of the longest-enduring and most-beloved products of an entire cottage industry of novelty music to emerge from 20th Century Americana, singer Bobby Pickett’s Monster Mash came about as a happy accident, after an off-the-cuff monologue imitating horror icon Boris Karloff was a hit with live audiences.

As recently pointed out on social media, it’s also a very early example of meta-commentary in pop songwriting - are you listening to Monster Mash presently, or is he singing about another song and dance entirely?

AND SOME FAMILY MOVIES FOR LATER

Hocus Pocus (Disney +)

The all time classic with Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Disney +)

Tim Buron’s usual dark take on the world.

Goosebumps (Netflix)

Jack Black stars in the adaptation of the children’s horror fiction novels by American author R. L. Stine.

Hotel Transylvania (Netflix)

The animated story of Count Dracula, the owner of a hotel called Hotel Transylvania where the world’s monsters can take a rest from human civilization.

Monster House (Netflix)

A neighborhood is terrorised by a sentient haunted house during Halloween.

Corpse Bride (Netflix)

Another Tim Burton tale with Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter.