Shop Front: 'I know how hard it can be for a small business to compete'

In May of this year when her baby was twelve weeks old, Cork woman Ciara Herity launched Lovegreen.ie. As the retail world as we knew it made the transition to an online space, she saw the huge difference between the online reach of global businesses and that of small business owners.

With Lovegreen.ie, Herity aimed to create a platform that would give smaller businesses a foothold in the online space. Providing a market space for hundreds of local Irish businesses across 90 categories in all 32 counties, Herity hopes that the website will help prompt us all to shop locally.

“Lovegreen.ie is all about supporting businesses that may not have the resources to sell online or advertise their products or services,” she explains. “I set it up after I spotted a gap in the market and thankfully, it has been successful so far.” With a background in sales and marketing, the young entrepreneur knows that starting a business is not easy. She launched the website with a 12-week-old baby and no childcare thanks to the pandemic, so she is extremely aware of the demands on small business owners today.

“I started Lovegreen.ie because I am passionate about helping businesses grow, especially Irish businesses. I know from experience how difficult it can be for a small business to compete with large global companies, so I wanted to provide local businesses with a platform to advertise and sell online easily. My hope is that I can really support fellow business owners throughout this period of uncertainty.”

Ciara Herity had the customer in mind when she came up with the idea for Lovegreen.ie too. The website is divided by region, with searchable filters, meaning you can easily find the perfect gifts with ease.

Must Have

Cork-based Prints n Pieces specialises in prints to uplift and inspire. From quotes to Christmas cheer, the team also create custom prints for the special person in your life. Prints start from €5.99.

Prints N Pieces

Silverhaven Jewellery from Crosshaven design gorgeous pieces inspired by Ireland’s southern coastline. Their personalised charm bangles are one of their most popular pieces, starting from €70.

Silverhaven Jewellery

www.lovegreen.ie