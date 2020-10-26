Shop Front: The Old Mill Stores - 'Letter writing sets are very popular'

Destination shop The Old Mill Stores in Leap is renowned for its incredible array of homeware and lifestyle products. You’ll find art pieces and incredible gift ideas displayed across the store, which is laid out just like someone’s home.

Even though The Old Mill Stores has an online store, their main attraction has always been the shop itself, which lends itself to hours spent browsing and chatting with the owners.

“We started with one room, originally a general grocer back in the day and gradually expanded into three rooms, taking up what was our sitting room,” says Claire Graham who owns the shop with her husband Tom. The couple work and live in the building. “The shop is sandwiched between our basement kitchen and living space and our bedrooms upstairs. “

Having to close the doors once more because of Level 5 restrictions is a hard pill to swallow, for the retailers. “Our biggest worry is that, because we are ‘micro’ and, not, in the grand scheme of things considered really necessary in people’s lives, we may get lost in the rush to BIG brand shops.” During this time, Claire and Tom want us all to cast our cast their minds back to the shops that they had pre-Covid closures and simply make contact with that shop to see how they’re getting on. “I can guarantee they will be chuffed to hear from people – I know we would be.”

Must Have

Mexican embroidered cushions

“My favourite accessories at the moment are these Mexican embroidered cushions – Amor, Corazon and Paz (Love, Heart and Peace, picture above) – very fitting sentiments for right now. They’re €55 each Another favourite item and one that was hugely popular during Lockdown 1 – is our Letter Writing Sets.

We have a range of about different designs for around €22 It’s been lovely getting unexpected letters and cards in the post and I hope it continues – even when this is ‘all over’.”