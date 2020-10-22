Watch it: Matt Damon sends video to sick Irish children

The Hollywood actor is becoming our favourite import
Watch it: Matt Damon sends video to sick Irish children

Matt Damon leaves the set of the Last Duel, an historical drama-thriller film directed by Ridley Scott, at Cahir Castle in Co Tipperary.

Thu, 22 Oct, 2020 - 13:05
Ciara McDonnell

Matt Damon has taken time away from filming The Last Duel in Meath to send the sick children, families and staff in CHI at Temple Street, as the country enters into the latest period of Covid-19 lockdown.

Matt - who will be anointed the new patron Saint of Ireland if he's not careful - told the children that they have been amazing, and to 'keep it up'. 

You can support the urgent, life-saving work that happens in CHI at Temple Street every minute of every day by making a donation or fundraising today for Children's Health Foundation Temple Street, or add some ‘Matt Magic’ to your Halloween this year by hosting your own virtual or family Trick or Treat for Temple Street activity and help raise vital funds.

Simply click below to support or visit templestreet.ie to find out more about how you can make a real difference for #TempleStreetKids

Read More

News to make you smile: The principal making sure his students are happy, every day

More in this section

Glenda Gilson welcomes her second child Glenda Gilson welcomes her second child
Kim Kardashian West at 40: A look at some of her high-profile feuds Kim Kardashian West at 40: A look at some of her high-profile feuds
News to make you smile: The Cork man creating free online stores for businesses News to make you smile: The Cork man creating free online stores for businesses

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices