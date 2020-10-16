Secret Teacher: I'm sick of the lack of respect and regard for teachers and the work we do

There’s a lot about being a secondary teacher right now that nobody’s talking about.

Firstly, there’s the small stuff, like the fact that teenagers need to remove their masks to eat. It’s been raining all week, so they’ve been doing so indoors, a metre away from each other. In any other situation, we’d consider that to be ridiculous.

Then there’s the uncertainty around rates of transmission in teenagers. We’ve all heard that small children are less likely to pass on the disease but it’s sketchier the older they get. Last week numbers in schools doubled.

Tony Holohan describes schools as ‘relatively controlled.’ He says schools are not ‘huge drivers.’ He can’t say they’re ‘controlled’ or that they’re not ‘drivers.’ Ireland is now the first European country to impose a second lockdown. Things seem serious. But we’re still going to school despite ‘a worrying rise’ in numbers as he puts it.

In schools, only the most immediate contacts are being alerted. The case of teachers in Drogheda receiving an alert as close contacts and then being told to ignore that alert is alarming. This is not what’s seen everywhere else. We see shops and restaurants closing for deep cleans, we see our government disbanding. Norma Foley assures us that positivity rate in schools’ tests are under 2pc, while the national community test positivity detection rate is over 6pc. Schools are the community and 2pc is not nothing. Framed another way you could say that Covid has entered our schools and therefore schools are not ‘controlled,’ relatively or otherwise.

But I’m primed for an attack in the media and I already hear the rumblings. I hear it in the focus on the last resort threat of a strike, not the valid reasons behind it.

Our national narrative about teachers continues to make no sense.

We want teachers to work in school in Level 5 and we herald disaster for our children if they must remain at home again. Without schools, everything else falls apart. Livelihoods are lost, marriages are tested, and the lives we literally brought into the world are left in a position of paralysis and neglect.

And yet, we have no regard for teachers and the work they do. We pounce on them regularly and we silence their concerns. We assume the worst of teachers’ motives. Countless people online suggest teachers are just looking for time off. That teachers are rattling the chains of the school gates, only too delighted to leap back into their beds.

Do we appreciate the role teachers play in our children’s lives? Yes. Do we respect teachers and trust their characters? No. How can those two truths sit together? How can we stomach sending children into classrooms at all?

Teachers and other vital people working in schools don’t want a lockdown. They would rather not stay at home. Why is that never reported on? Not one teacher I’ve spoken with wants to stay at home. But feeling relatively unsafe is stressful and potentially unfair.

Unlike other frontline workers, we rarely feel supported. And we are so unlike other frontline workers. We are not medical staff. Teaching should never be a life or death profession. Something is broken in society if it becomes one. We are also not shop assistants. We have far more sustained contact with large groups of people, well over fifteen minutes, in far smaller spaces. I am tired, so tired of these hackneyed comparisons.

And this neglect and dismissiveness isn’t limited to Covid. Whilst third level got significant funding in budget 2021, Ireland is now ranked last out of 36 OECD countries for investment in second level education. We are happy to have opinions about schools and teachers, but we don’t really engage with them all that much.

I think it’s reasonable to be nervous when I know a student of mine, who sat in my classroom for two hours, had a Covid case at home. And I only know because she opted to tell me. I’m a teacher but I’m also a carer. This is important information for me and my family. I’m no longer interested in listening to anyone criticising teachers, whilst working remotely themselves, happily pushing their child out the door to be taught by me and my colleagues.

The bigger picture here is that Ireland is losing its teachers – secondary school teachers in particular. According to data from TUI this year, four out of five schools are receiving no applications for new posts. Our attitudes towards teachers is crippling the profession.

The irony is that the inherent contradiction in our narrative is jeopardising our children’s futures far more than a six-week absence will. If we insist on criticising teachers and their unions, without any acknowledgment of their recent bravery and reasonable concerns, we won’t have any left to complain about. Graduates will just do different jobs that don’t get the same heat.

I hope I get to stay in school where I belong. But whilst there is no alternative to hospital care and essential food shopping, we still have the option of remote learning. It is unfortunate that the government has done absolutely nothing to organise this in recent months. It’s also unfortunate that the minister’s reasoning for staying in schools is to protect the well-being of children. It’s unfortunate that even in a time of national emergency we lay that responsibility solely on schools and teachers.