Glenda Gilson welcomes her second child

Glenda Gilson and husband Rob MacNaughton have announced the arrival of her second child.

The TV presenter took to Instagram to share the happy news on Wednesday.

"Welcome to the world little man!," she captioned the photo.

Danny Mac arrived early this morning, safe & well and made sure he didn't steal his big brother's birthday.

The couple welcomed their first child, Bobby in 2018 and he’s been helping his mum prepare for their new arrival in recent weeks on her stories.

In May, during the country's first lockdown, Glenda announced that she and Rob were expecting their second child.

Pippa O'Connor, Vogue Williams, Lisa Jordan, Karen Koster, and her Ireland AM ‘family’ were among the first to congratulate them on their new bundle of joy.