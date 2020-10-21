News to make you smile: The Cork man creating free online stores for businesses

Yesterday morning as Cork man Damien Sreenan read the news, he despaired for the businesses of his native city. "Just watching the floods, my heart was broken for all the businesses that have been through so much already. I was thinking about all the shops which don't have an online shop already and thought to myself 'what can I do, here?'," he told The Irish Examiner.

The recent news of the closure of Uneeda bookshop saddened Sreenan greatly. "That bookshop had been there for as long as I could remember and all I could think was, how can I help these businesses?"

If there's any small Cork retailers who doesn't have an online presence/store - I'll gladly set up an online Shopify store free of charge, literally the only cost will be your site domain (max €15) #Lockdown2 #Cork #LoveCork #SupportLocal #shoplocal — Damien Sreenan (@damiensreenan) October 20, 2020

A successful businessman in his own right, Damien Sreenan sold his healthy eating business BodyChef in March at the beginning of the first lockdown. "I realised that something had to change. I was answering 70 emails a day and working around the clock, and I was missing out on my family."

Since selling the business, he has involved himself in charitable events and organisations in an effort to give back to the community he grew up in.

Yesterday, Damien offered to set up an online store for any Cork business that needs it. The response, he says, was immediate, and not just from businesses in need. "I've had offers from people who want to stay anonymous, who are willing to cover the cost of purchasing domains for Cork businesses that need it and other people who are willing to offer their services creating graphics for the online stores."

If you are a business without a website or an online store, then Damien wants to hear from you. Visit damiansreenan.com to get in touch.